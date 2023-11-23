"Man with a golden heart" donated thousands of toys anonymously before sudden passing

A yearly toy drive held in honour of Victor Ghirra, a Metro Vancouver father who brought joy to thousands of children before his sudden passing, is returning for the holiday season.

And organizers are asking for help in achieving a major milestone in continuing his legacy.

The 17th annual Victor Ghirra Toy Drive is taking place from now until Sunday, December 10, when this year’s donations will be gathered, counted, and distributed at Riverside Palace Hall in Richmond.

Members of the public are invited to bring new and unwrapped toys in person and get a picture taken in the Winter Wonderland photo booth. The event will also celebrate the memory of what friends and family call “the man with a golden heart.”

“Victor’s toy drive started in 2007 when he passed away suddenly and left behind his wife and four young sons,” Harvey Kooner, organizer of the Victor Ghirra Toy Drive, told Daily Hive. “There were so many heartwarming stories shared about his life and the great person he was.

“The one that touched me the most was finding out that Victor had quietly been purchasing thousands of dollars in toys for BC Children’s Hospital and donating them to needy children who weren’t as lucky as his own.”

Ghirra’s friends and family soon learned that he had been making anonymous trips to the hospital to donate toys for over a dozen years.

“They would ask, ‘Who are you and where are these toys from? Which organization?'” Kooner shared. “True to his nature, he would simply reply, ‘It doesn’t matter who I am or where I am from. These toys are for the kids and that’s all you need to know.'”

Ghirra’s generosity has inspired a toy drive that has collected over 47,000 toys and distributed them to dozens of non-profit organizations over the past 16 years. This year, organizers are ready to hit the 50,000 milestone.

New and unwrapped toys can be dropped off at Riverside Palace Hall in Richmond, at the Vancity Branch at 5672 Victoria Drive, and at all Co-operators Insurance agencies across the Lower Mainland.

The 17th annual Victor Ghirra Toy Drive will distribute the donated toys to a variety of area charities and causes, including BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, Canuck Place, and Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive.

“Victor was purely being himself and never told anyone what he was up to,” Kooner added. “Hearing about his selfless acts became the genesis of this annual event.”

When: December 10, 2023

Time: Noon to 2 pm

Where: Riverside Palace Hall – 14431 Knox Way, Richmond

Admission: Free