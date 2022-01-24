SFU walkout planned today to protest return to in-person classes

Many Simon Fraser University (SFU) students are walking out of class Monday morning to demand an extension of online learning.

The walkout is scheduled at 11 am at Convocation Mall on the Burnaby campus. It’s in protest of the return to in-person classes this week, which many students believe is too early.

“It’s clear SFU is not listening to students and workers anxious for safer conditions,” the group SFU Student Walkout tweeted. “We’re being forced to risk ours and our loved ones’ safety by coming to campus and taking transit.”

The group is demanding an extension of online learning until it’s safe to return in person and a permanent hybrid learning model to be implemented so students can take classes in-person or online depending on their needs.

The group is also calling for free N95 masks to be distributed on all campuses and for students to have access to free rapid testing.

In addition, it’s asking for an extension on tuition and course withdrawal deadlines given the pandemic situation.

Several other post-secondary institutions in the region, including the University of British Columbia, have delayed their return to in-person classes until February 7 because of high COVID-19 circulation in the community.