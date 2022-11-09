Vancouver-based footwear brand, Vessi, is ready to welcome customers to its first-ever permanent retail store.

Until now, the opening date was pretty hush-hush but the brand has now announced it is hard-launching the new space on Thursday, November 10.

Fans of the iconic waterproof sneaker will find the store inside Metropolis at Metrotown in Burnaby, and there are some pretty nice deals for those early-bird shoppers.

The first 10 people in the store will receive a $135 gift card, and the first 100 people will receive free Vancouver totes. Doors will open at 10 am.

You can find it on the Upper Level, replacing the former Call It Spring spot.

Vessi shared a few early pictures of the space before the opening date.

Until now, Vessi was selling online since it was created in 2018 — but the new store will have an incentive for those who are up for braving the crowds.

Vessi says there will be limited-edition items that will only be available in-store, as well as a chance for customers to actually test the shoe’s waterproof promise themselves in-store before buying through “interactive water features.”

The store is also looking for staff and will be hiring both full and part-time positions.