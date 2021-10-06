Fashion & BeautyShoppingCurated

Pumpkin spice everything: Vessi releases fall-themed PSL sneaker

Vincent Plana
Vincent Plana
Oct 6 2021, 1:19 pm
The Vessi Cityscape in Pumpkin Spice Orange (Vessi)

Whether your sneaker game needs a little more colour or you’re looking to double down on the fall festivities, these shoes might be for you.

On Wednesday, Vessi released a limited-edition “pumpkin spice” colourway of its Cityscape sneaker.

Drawing cues from the beloved PSL, it features a bright orange upper with a cream mudguard that sits atop a speckled midsole.

The Vessi Cityscape in Pumpkin Spice Orange (Vessi).

Like all Vessi shoes, the Cityscape is 100% waterproof and made of vegan materials. It’s also the most lightweight sneaker on their roster.

And besides, there’s no such thing as too much pumpkin spice… right?

