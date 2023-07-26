Vehicles destroyed in Langley Township parking lot explosion (VIDEO)

An explosion rocked an area in the Langley Township Wednesday, leaving some pretty expensive damage in its wake.

A video circulating on social media shows the aftermath in a parking lot where one vehicle is completely destroyed.

It appears that several other vehicles nearby were also damaged and firefighters remained on scene putting water on the debris and any remaining hot spots.

woah! amazing nobody was killed or injured! That shook my house – I’m at 82 and 203 — Lisa Smith (@lisaslivefeed) July 26, 2023

“Major vehicle explosion in Willoughby! Sounds like no one as injured,” Jeffrey Norgren wrote.

He later told Daily Hive he thinks it was a welding truck that exploded, and that it was parked just metres away from a daycare centre in the Willoughby Town Centre, a busy shopping area on 208 Street and 78B Avenue.

“We are talking scary. There was broken glass everywhere. There was debris from the vehicle probably 50 feet/100 feet away from the [blast site],” he said.

“All of the surrounding cars, all the windows were smashed out. People – it was like chaos. It looked like the apocalypse was happening.”

Daily Hive has reached out to the Langley Township Fire Department for details on the cause and to confirm that no one was hurt.

We will update this story when information becomes available.

Meantime, neighbours are sharing that they felt the explosion blocks away.

My husband and I live a block away and it shook our whole building. — Jaime Lee Kallstrom 🇨🇦 (@hiitsmejaime) July 26, 2023

More to come…