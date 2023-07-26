NewsDevelopment

Massive fire breaks out in Vancouver's Olympic Village overnight (VIDEO)

Jul 26 2023, 2:53 pm
John Coupar/Twitter | Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive

Fire crews in Vancouver were called to a two-alarm fire in the Olympic Village late Tuesday night near West 1st Avenue.

Vancouver’s fire chief, Karen Fry, tweeted just before 10:30 last night that the fire was impacting a “large industrial warehouse building on the west end of Olympic Village.”

According to Vancouver Fire Rescue, more than 30 firefighters and 17 trucks were on the scene.

Vancouver Fire has told Daily Hive that there are no reports of injuries and the fire has been reported out, although one truck remains on scene to make sure it stays out.

At this point, there is no word on a cause.

The fire left the historic Wilkinson Steel Building even more damaged.

Wilkinson Steel Building

Wilkinson Steel Building before the fire. (Daily Hive/Kenneth Chan)

City-owned vacant waterfront lot between Cambie Bridge and Olympic Village could finally be developed with housing

A photo before the fire. Daily Hive/Kenneth Chan

The 1950s property, which was classified as a heritage building, is on the city-owned vacant waterfront lot between Cambie Bridge and Olympic Village, and talks have been underway for years for the area to be redeveloped for housing.

The City, at the time, noted that the Wilkinson Steel Building was in poor condition, and would need to be dismantled and rebuilt.

