Massive fire breaks out in Vancouver's Olympic Village overnight (VIDEO)

Fire crews in Vancouver were called to a two-alarm fire in the Olympic Village late Tuesday night near West 1st Avenue.

Vancouver’s fire chief, Karen Fry, tweeted just before 10:30 last night that the fire was impacting a “large industrial warehouse building on the west end of Olympic Village.”

According to Vancouver Fire Rescue, more than 30 firefighters and 17 trucks were on the scene.

Our @VanFireRescue crews are on scene at a 2nd alarm fire on West 1st and Cook St.

Large industrial warehouse building on the west end of Olympic Village.@IAFF18 — Karen Fry (@Karen_Fry) July 26, 2023

Vancouver Fire has told Daily Hive that there are no reports of injuries and the fire has been reported out, although one truck remains on scene to make sure it stays out.

At this point, there is no word on a cause.

Scene from a massive fire in Vancouver's Olympic Village on Tuesday night. Fire chief,@Karen_Fry, says it happened at an industrial building near West 1st Avenue and Cook. (Video: Tania Yan/Instagram)@DailyHiveVan pic.twitter.com/BcVljozIEz — Amanda Wawryk (@AmandaWawryk) July 26, 2023

Huge fire on 1st Ave just west of Olympic Village pic.twitter.com/CKQvw7ncqs — John Coupar (@JohnCCoupar) July 26, 2023

The fire left the historic Wilkinson Steel Building even more damaged.

The 1950s property, which was classified as a heritage building, is on the city-owned vacant waterfront lot between Cambie Bridge and Olympic Village, and talks have been underway for years for the area to be redeveloped for housing.

The building that went up in flames last night near Olympic Village was the Wilkinson Steel Building. This vacant heritage industrial building on City-owned land was eyed for restoration and conversion into commercial uses as part of the area’s future redevelopment. #vanre… pic.twitter.com/2j6QIba7Te — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) July 26, 2023

The City, at the time, noted that the Wilkinson Steel Building was in poor condition, and would need to be dismantled and rebuilt.