Tesla "N" driver going nearly 160 km one of two punished BC speeders

Two BC drivers were caught speeding and punished, including a Tesla “N” driver that was clocked at nearly 160 km/hr.

Another driver caught going more than 100 km over the posted speed limit in a construction zone has had their car impounded.

In one of the incidents, Abbotsford police stopped a Tesla driver travelling over 154 km on Highway 1. The Class 7 driver received a violation ticket for excessive speed, failing to display the new driver sign, and driving without insurance.

Abbotsford police said that the Telsa was impounded.

Overnight, AbbyPD stopped this vehicle travelling in excess of 154 KM/H on Hwy 1, resulting in the class 7 driver receiving a violation ticket for excessive speed, failing to display “N” sign, and driving without insurance. The vehicle was impounded. #RoadSafetyMatters pic.twitter.com/dFNhLuZLSY — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) July 26, 2023

Vancouver police detailed the other speeding incident in which a driver was caught travelling at speeds of 114 km in a 30 km construction zone.

“Please adhere to the signs for the safety of all,” the VPD Traffic Section said in a tweet.

VPD says the driver of that speeding vehicle was given a $483 violation ticket and the car was impounded for seven days.

“That is absolutely ridiculous,” said one Twitter user in response.

“Not [a] good enough fine,” said another user.

One user was a little more extreme in reaction, saying, “Just crush the car, they’ve lost their privilege to drive.”

Vancouver police also warned drivers in response to the construction zone speeder, tweeting, “That is risking your life and the lives of others.”