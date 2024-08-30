It was a close call for pedestrians last night in a busy area of Downtown Vancouver after a driver lost control of their vehicle and jumped a curb, striking a woman and her child nearby.

That information is according to the Vancouver Police, who say, thankfully, the pair weren’t hurt, but the child was taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution.

The collision happened around 6 pm at the intersection of Hornby and Nelson, and reports suggested a nearby business may have also been struck.

A look on Friday morning showed no damage, and the area has since reopened.

However, traffic delays occurred in the area of Hornby and Nelson Street for a stretch of Thursday’s evening commute, leaving many motorists frustrated over the gridlock ahead of the long weekend.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.