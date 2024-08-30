News

Vehicle jumps curb, hits mom and child in Downtown Vancouver crash

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Claire Fenton
Claire Fenton
|
Aug 30 2024, 6:00 pm
Vehicle jumps curb, hits mom and child in Downtown Vancouver crash
Submitted | Daily Hive/Claire Fenton

It was a close call for pedestrians last night in a busy area of Downtown Vancouver after a driver lost control of their vehicle and jumped a curb, striking a woman and her child nearby.

That information is according to the Vancouver Police, who say, thankfully, the pair weren’t hurt, but the child was taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution.

The collision happened around 6 pm at the intersection of Hornby and Nelson, and reports suggested a nearby business may have also been struck.

Vancouver Hornby and Nelson Street

Daily Hive/Claire Fenton

Vancouver Hornby and Nelson Street

Daily Hive/Claire Fenton

A look on Friday morning showed no damage, and the area has since reopened.

However, traffic delays occurred in the area of Hornby and Nelson Street for a stretch of Thursday’s evening commute, leaving many motorists frustrated over the gridlock ahead of the long weekend.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
Claire FentonClaire Fenton
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop