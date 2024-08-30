It’s a question that occasionally arises: Is Vancouver a better city than Seattle?

This time, the question was asked in the Seattle subreddit, and the conversation covered topics like housing, the cost of food, and how cool people are (or aren’t).

The original poster said, “I’ve lived in Seattle for more than 20 years, and I just went to Vancouver for the first time in a long time, and I’m shocked because it seems like it might be a better city than Seattle!”

They concluded their post by asking, “Should we all move to Canada?”

The cost of living was a major point that came up.

One Redditor said, “Vancouver is significantly more, not less, expensive.”

They added that they thought food was better in Vancouver and that the city was prettier in some ways, including its proximity to the mountains. They also said Vancouver is “far, far more boring than Seattle.”

One complaint about Vancouver is that it is very crowded, much like Seattle, according to residents of the Washington city.

Others said Vancouver is better for urban planning, but not everyone agreed.

Then, there was the conversation about the cost of living. There seemed to be unanimous agreement that Vancouver was the more expensive city.

There also seemed to be little disagreement about the fact that Vancouver has better transit and is a more diverse city overall.

A Vancouver resident chimed in, disagreeing that Vancouver was superior.

“As a Vancouver person. Absolutely not. It’s less friendly, more uptight, has less to do, and more expensive. Nopeeee,” they said.

Someone else said Seattle was better because “left turns in Vancouver suck!!”

Others engaged in a sports debate, saying they love Van but “boo to the Canucks!!”

You might be sick of being asked this question, but how would you compare the two cities? If you’re a Vancouver resident, could you unbiasedly say this city is better?