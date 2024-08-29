A man in his 70s is recovering from serious injuries to his face after a road rage incident allegedly escalated.

North Vancouver RCMP explained that it received reports alleging a man driving a black Tesla Model 3 was speeding and tailgating another vehicle.

“The victim then motioned to the Tesla driver to slow down,” Mounties wrote in a statement. “It’s alleged the Tesla driver then followed the victim until the victim pulled over.”

After the suspect exited his vehicle, he allegedly hit the victim in the face with a baton, police said.

RCMP said the victim lost teeth amid the alleged incident.

“Shortly after, the suspect fled northbound on Harbour Avenue,” RCMP said. “The suspect is described as a heavy-set South Asian man in his 30s. He was driving a black Tesla Model 3 with black rims and red callipers.”

RCMP responded to a road rage incident around 4 pm August 12 near Kitchener and Rupert streets in North Vancouver.

“Investigators conducted an extensive neighbourhood canvass and have since located CCTV video of the alleged assault,” said Constable Mansoor Sahak.

“Investigators are releasing CCTV images of the suspect and the vehicle in hopes that someone will recognize the suspect and call the police. We are also hoping that the alleged suspect in this assault does the right thing and comes forward to provide their version of the events.”

Police are looking for anyone with a dash cam who was driving in the areas of 1400 block of Rupert Street, the 700 to 500 blocks of Mountain Highway and 400 block of Harbour Avenue between the hours of 3:50 pm and 4:00 pm.

If you witnessed the incident or have video footage and have not spoken to police, you can contact the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 and quote file 24-16277.