Vehicle in Burnaby nose dives off parking garage (PHOTOS)

Vancouver fire crews responded to a crash earlier this week to find a vehicle standing vertically after it nose-dived off a parking garage in Burnaby onto the lower level of the parking lot.

The single-vehicle collision took place around 5 pm Wednesday at the Lougheed Plaza. Burnaby RCMP explained a blue 2007 Saab 9-3 drove over the retaining wall.

Assistant Chief Mark Forsberg says crews were able to secure the vehicle “by using a chain to secure the rear of the vehicle so it didn’t slide anymore and they stabilized it further.”

“And then our crews also assisted Mundie’s Towing with the removal of that vehicle from that from that precarious angle,” he added.

The driver was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The RCMP says the file is under investigation to determine the cause of the collision.

Surprisingly, Forsberg said the reality is these bizarre collisions happen too frequently.

“People make all sorts of mistakes in parking lots because human nature we rush around too much,” he said. “It does happen. Obviously, it’s not something that happens every week. But certainly, we’d have something like this every few months where we have somebody who’s made a mistake along this line turning the wrong way.”