The Romero Distilling Company has just broken a very impressive Guinness World Record.

The luxury rum producer was also a world record hopeful and that dream has been realized today by making the largest Cuba Libre Cocktail ever. A Cuba Libre is a rum and coke, often served with a lime.

The previous record was a staggering 500-litre Cuba Libre, made in Havana as part of the 22nd Pan-American Cocktail Competition in 2018.

Dished was on the scene to watch Romero shatter the record live on Thursday, July 7, by pouring a 1,000-litre Cuba Libre Cocktail, doubling the previous record.

“Romero’s GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Largest Cuba Libra Cocktail, which filled the 1.2-metre cubed glass, was made with the perfect ratio of Romero’s award-winning rum, lime juice, and cola,” said Tim Romero, co-owner of Romero Distilling Company, in a press release.

Even WWE Hall of Famer and Romero Ambassador Brett “The Hitman” Hart was there to celebrate the occasion.

“As the only rum-driven distillery in western Canada, Romero has afforded many, including myself, the unique opportunity to enjoy quality, locally-crafted rum,” said Hart in the press release.

Stop by this local distiller and try out a few of the luxury rums offered, maybe even order a Cuba Libre.

But a smaller one.

Romero Distilling Company

Address: 688 Heritage Drive SE Unit 300, Calgary

Instagram