All Vancouver Coastal Health vaccination sites now offering drop-in first doses

Immunization clinics in the Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) region will begin offering drop-in appointments for first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The health authority says that it will begin offering drop-ins on June 30. They will be open to those above the age of 12 who haven’t received their first dose of the vaccine.

“All are welcome at our clinics, including those without personal health numbers and people who are not residents of BC,” VCH says in an emailed statement.

“Clinic staff are available to help people register and book appointments at other clinics throughout the region if needed, and can help answer any vaccine-related questions.”

Although it’s not required, residents are encouraged to register through BC’s online Get Vaccinated system. This will ensure that they receive a notification once they’re eligible to book a second dose vaccination appointment.

Anyone receiving a vaccination is advised to dress appropriately for the warm weather expected in the coming days. VCH is recommending loose, light-weight clothing, hats, and bringing water to stay hydrated.

The health authority says it will have umbrellas to provide shade for people waiting outside, as well as bottled water and cooling packs for those who might overheat. Anyone who does have an appointment is asked to show up at their scheduled appointment time to reduce the amount of time spent waiting outdoors.

“Those attending clinics are advised to take the first vaccine offered to them,” VCH adds. “All approved vaccines offer good protection against COVID-19.”

To date, 78.4% of all adults 18 and over in BC and 77.1% of those 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 5,002,916 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC, 1,421,506 of which are second doses.