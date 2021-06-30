Health officials announce 44 new COVID-19 cases as BC enters Step 3

BC health officials announced 44 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 147,621.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that broken down by health region, 12 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 17 are in the Fraser Health region, one is in the Island Health region, and 14 are in the Interior Health region. There are no new cases are in the Northern Health region.

There are currently 816 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 108 individuals are currently hospitalized, 34 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths, for a total of 1,754 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 78.4% of all adults 18 and over in BC and 77.1% of those 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 5,002,916 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC, 1,421,506 of which are second doses.

145,032 people who tested positive have now recovered.