Already binged through the second season of Bridgerton and wishing you could transport yourself into the steamy Regency-era world? An upcoming event at VanDusen Botanical Garden can help make that happen.
Spring Strings is an afternoon cello concert happening on VanDusen’s Great Lawn on May 28.
Low Strung, a classically-trained cello group based at Yale University, will entertain guests with rock and pop hits from various artists, including Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Queen and the Beatles.
Dress up in costumes and Regency-era attire and spend the day exploring the 55-acres of VanDusen Botanical Garden before settling in for the live performance happening at 2 pm. Picnic blankets and low chairs are welcome for the concert.
The whimsical garden is a perfect backdrop for a day of music and nature, with golden laburnum trees and violet wisteria making you feel part of the ton.
Spring Strings at VanDusen Botanical Garden
When: May 28, 2022
Time: 2 pm
Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5151 Oak Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $15 for general admission and $13 for VBGA members. Purchase online