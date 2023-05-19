No amateurs allowed: 10 BC trails where unprepared hikers get stranded

Hiking in BC can take you to the most breathtaking vistas, but if you’re not prepared for the trails, it can be dangerous. When hikers get into trouble, the BC Search and Rescue Association (BCSARA) steps in to help, and they just shared the most popular trails in the province where they’re getting calls for help.

BCSARA shares the list each year to help “recreationalists make better decisions before heading outdoors,” and a review of its 2022 data shows that these 10 trails are where they get the most hiking-related search and rescue calls. The list is in descending order of highest call volume:

Trails with the most search and rescue calls

Rubble Creek trail (heading to Black Tusk trail) Howe Sound Crest trail Juan de Fuca marine trail Stawamus Chief trail Sea to Summit trail Grouse Grind trail Wedgemount Lake trail Mount Seymour trail Rainbow Mountain trail Cape Scott trail

Most common hiking emergencies

BCSARA said that “wearing appropriate footwear, learning how to read a map and being mindful of the level of trail difficulty could have prevented 271 search and rescue missions in 2022.”

How to stay safe on the trails

According to BCSAR, the top causes of hiking emergencies on these trails are largely preventable. Also, BCSARA has safety-specific trail videos for several of these most accident-prone trails you can check out.

All hikers can help themselves and prevent callouts to search and rescue by:

wearing appropriate footwear to prevent slips and falls

to prevent slips and falls bringing and knowing how to use a navigation tool like a paper map, for example, don’t rely on Google Maps

like a paper map, for example, don’t rely on Google Maps know the trail conditions and how difficult the hike is before you head out

before you head out use your judgment and turn around if you’re tired or it’s getting late so you can make it home safely

