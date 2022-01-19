Bridgerton fans can look forward to more burning and yearning in its second season.

Netflix and Shondaland gave viewers a sneak peek, revealing the first photos of Bridgerton season two.

In keeping with the storyline of the original novels by Julia Quinn, the second season follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s search for love. As the eldest of the Bridgerton siblings, Anthony is driven by his duty to uphold the family name.

His search for a debutante who meets his high standards seems impossible until he meets Kate and her younger sister Edwina Sharma from India.

“When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union,” reads the synopsis from Netflix. “But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides.

The second season stars Simone Ashley as Bridgerton’s love interest, Kate Sharma. She’s most known for her role as Olivia Hanan in another popular Netflix show, Sex Education. Jonathan Bailey reprises his role as Lord Anthony Bridgerton, and Charithra Chandran plays Edwina Sharma.

You will also see the return of the Featheringtons and follow their royal scandals.

Here’s a first look at the second season, which returns on March 25, 2022.