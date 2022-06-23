NewsCrime

Police search for vandal who cut down Pride flag in Delta

Megan Devlin
|
Jun 23 2022, 9:00 pm
Svet foto/Shutterstock

A vandal cut down the Pride flag in front of City Hall in Delta, BC, this week and officials say the act is unacceptable.

The vandal struck sometime on Wednesday, removing the Progress Pride from the flagpole in front of the civic hall.

“I am incredibly disturbed and disappointed by the actions of the vandal,” Mayor George V. Harvie said in a statement. “Hate has no place in our community and I will not tolerate it.”

He added Delta’s City Council stands “firmer than ever” with the LGBTQ2S+ community.

Delta police are aware of the incident and are searching for the culprit.

“The Pride flag is more than a symbol for the LGBTQ2S+ community, it represents a desire for everyone to be treated equally, regardless of sexuality, race, gender identity, religion, or any other label,” Delta Police Department Chief Neil Dubord said.

The force plans to pursue charges against the person who cut the flag down during Pride month.

The City put up the flag on June 1 to mark the annual month celebrating the LGBTQ2S+ community.

The Progress Pride flag was created by Daniel Quasar and is a “reboot” of the original LGBTQ flag.

It features the rainbow colours as well as the trans flag stripes (light blue, light pink, and white), black and brown stripes to represent those who are further marginalized, and a black stripe to represent those lost to AIDS.

