Here's Vancouver's weather forecast for the first week of fall

The summer season has officially come to an end, and the weather ahead is expected to deliver some particular autumn vibes.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), it is expected to have its ups and downs.

It said that we may experience possible showers, expected wind, and a little sun on Sunday and Monday.

ECCC predicts a 30% chance of showers late in the morning Monday and into the afternoon as well as “wind becoming southeast 20 km/h near noon.”

The forecast predicts that temperatures will rise from 18°C on Sunday to 22°C by Tuesday, as a bright and sunny day is expected.

However, after that, more showers and a dip in temperature are expected in the mid to late week.

Wednesday is expected to bring rain until Thursday during the day, when it will clear up a bit with a mix of sun and clouds. However, rain is expected to kick back on Thursday night in Vancouver.

A wet Friday is anticipated before again clearing up ahead of the weekend.

Wednesday to Saturday, ECCC forecasts temperatures to range from 16°C to 17°C.

If you’re ready to embrace the fall season, you’ve got to check out these seasonal events around Metro Vancouver.