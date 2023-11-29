NewsWeatherPhotos

Vancouver's spectacular sunset ignited the skies last night

Vancouver was treated to a breathtaking sunset Tuesday that shone through the previously overcast and foggy skies.

Environment and Climate Change Canada even reissued a fog advisory for much of BC’s South Coast and Vancouver Island, cautioning of nearly non-existent visibility across the region last night.

But, despite the fog, the sunset was so beautiful that we hardly noticed it was nearly dark by 5 pm.

It was a welcome sight since the weekly forecast seemed to call for nothing but rain for the rest of the week.

It was quite the show, from fiery shades of red and yellow to pastel purple hues. Take a look at the snapshots and videos Vancouverites took of the sunset:

 

 

​​

