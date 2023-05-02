Balmy spring sunset sets Vancouver aglow (PHOTOS)

Vancouverites were treated to a real spring sunset last night that illuminated the sky orange, then purple, then pink, in a sure sign that longer evenings and warm days are on the way.

Onlookers who got outside for Mother Nature’s show snapped some seriously gorgeous photos.

Here’s what it looked like around the Lower Mainland.

Glorious sunset in #Vancouver today!

Plus a rainbow in the East! pic.twitter.com/14UfmctTML — Khristine Carino (@KhristineCarino) May 2, 2023