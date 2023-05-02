NewsWeather

Balmy spring sunset sets Vancouver aglow (PHOTOS)

May 2 2023
Vancouverites were treated to a real spring sunset last night that illuminated the sky orange, then purple, then pink, in a sure sign that longer evenings and warm days are on the way.

Onlookers who got outside for Mother Nature’s show snapped some seriously gorgeous photos.

Here’s what it looked like around the Lower Mainland.

@n0t._.adnan 🌅#fyp #vancouver #sunsets #bc #canada ♬ original sound – Wensky_audiozzz

@mahsaroyan Sunset in Vancouver #fyp #foryourpage #sunset #vancouver ♬ Sunset – Tobias Bergson

The glow last night
by u/photojunkievan in vancouver

And from the east van.
by u/Express_4815 in vancouver

glow sunset

Daily Hive

 

