Vancouverites dish on the top stereotypes about the city

Sometimes you can walk down the street and just tell that someone is from the area.

Vancouver is no stranger to this, as apparently there are many stereotypes about Vancouverites that make it easy for people outside of the city to know they’re from here.

We headed into the downtown area and asked locals what some of the stereotypes about people living in Vancouver are. This is what they said.

Everyone wears Lululemon

With the popular outdoor clothing shop being founded in Vancouver, it’s no surprise that many Vancouverites don a Lululemon outfit.

“I think the big one is that we all wear Lululemon clothes,” said Mark, a citygoer who has lived his entire life around Vancouver.

While talking about the popularity of the brand with locals, he couldn’t help but highlight the irony in what he was wearing.

“Lululemon is huge here,” said Mark. “I’m wearing some Lululemon pants right now, so go figure.”

It’s hard to make friends in Vancouver

Canadians are world-famous for being some of the nicest people, but apparently the same can’t be said for Vancouverites specifically.

Born and raised Vancouverite Ashlynn said how people from outside the city tell her that people aren’t as friendly as expected.

“A lot of people tell me that people aren’t friendly here,” said Ashlynn. “If you just meet someone you’re not going to be friends with them going forward.”

But while that’s what the stereotype is, she doesn’t believe it’s fully true.

“Partly it’s true, but we’re nice! I guess maybe we got a little bit of resting b*tch face,” said Ashlynn.

Everyone is active and outdoorsy

When you live in a city surrounded by mountains and lakes, it’s somewhat hard to not be active.

UBC student Aditi noted how active people around the city are.

“I would say people are more active here than anywhere else, you see people biking to places, walking most of the time,” said Aditi.

This outdoorsy nature of Vancouverites is something people outside the city aspire to be like.

“I would say that’s pretty cool because I always aspire to be as active as them,” said Aditi.

A strong vaping culture

Vancouver wouldn’t be Vancouver if it didn’t have a small fog of vape air as you walk down the street according to city goers.

“You can’t walk 10 paces down here without either someone vaping, a vape shop, or someone holding a vape,” said Richmond-born and -raised Atticus.

She was not the only one to note the big vaping culture across the city.

“Over the few years, [I’ve] definitely seen a few more vapes out there,” said city-goer Elizabeth.

There’s a big vegan community

One other stereotype that local Atticus shared was that there is an expectation that if you’re from the city, you’re probably vegan.

“One of the stereotypes is that there’s a lot of vegan people here,” said Atticus. “It’s a bit strange sometimes because I’ll say I’m from Vancouver and people will say, ‘Are you vegan?'”

Atticus shared that this expectation might be because of the many fantastic vegan restaurants around the city.

“There’s a lot of vegan restaurants and a lot of them are very very good,” said Atticus.

What other stereotypes are there about Vancouverites? Let us know in the comments below.