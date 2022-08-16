"Wolf at large" forces closure of Greater Vancouver Zoo

The Greater Vancouver Zoo announced that it closed earlier today and Daily Hive has learned that an escaped wolf is what prompted the closure.

In a statement from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, Daily Hive was told that the zoo requested the Conservation Officer Service to help support them in recapturing wolves that escaped their enclosures earlier today.

According to the zoo, there is actually still one wolf at large, and the zoo is working to recapture the animal.

“If members of the public identify the wolf, they are encouraged to keep their distance and to report the animal immediately to the Report all Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line at 1-877-952-7277.

A statement posted on the zoo website suggests that “malicious intent” may have been behind the wolves escaping.

“The Greater Vancouver Zoo is working with the Langley RCMP and the B.C Conservation Officer Service to contain wolves that have been found outside their enclosure this morning, this is an ongoing investigation and is suspicious, and believed to be due to malicious intent.”

“Most wolves are back in the care of our animal health and welfare team. GVZoo staff continue to actively search for small number of remaining wolves un-accounted for.”

The zoo also says that Langley RCMP are investigating what appears to be unlawful entry and vandalism.

The Greater Vancouver Zoo announced that it was closed for the day in an Instagram story on Tuesday morning, but didn’t share any details about why the venue was closing.

“Important announcement for all zoo guests,” said the post.

“The Greater Vancouver Zoo will remain closed for today. Thank you for understanding.”

Some users shared their experience of being turned away by the zoo on social media.

One Twitter user wrote, “Website says it’s open and so does their phones. Drove all the way here from Vancouver for nothing. What a waste of time!”

The Greater Vancouver Zoo has several wolves in its care, but the ministry did not specify which wolf escaped.