Greater Vancouver Zoo closed without warning

Something is amiss at the Greater Vancouver Zoo (GVZoo) after it announced via social media that it was closed for the day on Tuesday morning.

“Important announcement for all zoo guests,” the GVZoo posted in an Instagram story.

“The Greater Vancouver Zoo will remain closed for today. Thank you for understanding.”

Some users shared their experience of being turned away by the zoo on social media.

One Twitter user wrote, “Website says it’s open and so does their phones. Drove all the way here from Vancouver for nothing. What a waste of time!”

The Vancouver Humane Society also chimed in on Twitter, stating that the VHS is monitoring the story. The society quoted a report which suggested that the closure was due to an “issue with an animal.”

It also advised folks to contact their local MLAs for greater protections for animals in captivity.

When attempting to call GVZoo, a recorded message does indeed suggest that the zoo is actually open. While there have been some reports of police on scene, Langley RCMP deferred Daily Hive to BC conservation for more information.

Daily Hive has reached out to the GVZoo as well as the BC Conservation Officer Service for an update on what happened.