You can fly from Vancouver to Mexico City for under $1,000 roundtrip

Do you want to get away from Raincouver this December and celebrate the holidays in style?

Aeromexico has announced it is dropping the prices of a few flights from Vancouver to sunny Mexico City down to $457 roundtrip, including taxes.

These deals are back after disappearing for a while, and only a few dates are available over the holidays. So, here’s what the airline is offering for nonstop flights.

Is history your jam? Mexico City is a popular travel destination for its numerous historical landmarks, rich culture, stunning mural art, fantastic food, favourable weather, and various shopping locations.

Flights from Vancouver to beautiful Mexico City are currently going for a minimum of $900 roundtrip, and if you’re willing to fly between December 24 and December 31, you can take advantage of this amazing deal.

If the beach isn’t necessarily your style, you can take in the culture at one of the oldest cities in the New World, with surprising architecture, ancient ruins, and some of the most famous landmarks in Mexico.

There are places to stay in Mexico City with excellent reviews that start at around $35 per night, so don’t hesitate to try this search on Kayak for properties; most of them have a score of 9 out of 10 or higher and are super affordable.

