Vancouver was just named one of the top cities for a spa trip

Vancouver has been ranked as one of the best places to enjoy a good pampering, according to a new global ranking.

The OLBG (Online Betting Guide) has revealed its ranking of the top cities in the world when it comes to the number of spas and also ranked how many spas are within a square kilometre.

Featured among the most prestigious cities worldwide, Toronto cracked the top 10 list when it comes to the sheer number, with a whopping 327 spas within the city.

That equates to 0.52 spas per kilometre squared, which would be the 12th highest in the world.

This is where Vancouver has the Six beat — because Vancouver was ranked third for most spas per square kilometre, meaning less travel time to get those mani-pedis!

Vancouver has a respectable 217 spas, ranking 16th, and beating Las Vegas!

According to OLBG‘s research, Vancouver is also home to 99 nightlife attractions, ranking in the top 40 worldwide. Additionally, there are six casinos in the city, which would rank Toronto in the top 10 globally.