Vancouver named among world's most underrated winter travel spots

A winter getaway to Vancouver? It’s a great idea, according to a respected travel publication.

Vancouver caught the attention of Condé Nast Traveler last month because of its offerings for travellers visiting in the cooler months.

“The bustling seaport of Vancouver is a Hallmark-worthy winter destination — literally. If you find the city streets particularly familiar, it’s because more than one Hallmark movie was filmed here,” the publication wrote in a nod to Vancouver’s thriving film sector.

Vancouver’s blend of beautiful nature, including world-renowned skiing available two hours north in Whistler, along with all the trappings of a vibrant metropolis, earned its spot on the list.

“Aside from its spectacular natural beauty and lovely snowy landscapes, the city is home to some great museums, delicious food, and unique activities, like the Capilano Suspension Bridge,” CN Traveler wrote.

Visitors have no shortage of luxury accommodations in Vancouver, including three properties that were recently honoured with coveted Michelin Keys.

The travel publication picked beautiful destinations where visitors can have exquisite experiences without huge crowds. Other underrated winter travel destinations included Michigan’s Upper Peninsula; Colmar, France; Boracay, Philippines; Tasmania, Australia; Ambergris Caye, Belize; Split, Croatia; Boise, Idaho; Sapporo, Japan; Tallin, Estonia; and Abisko, Sweden.