Vancouver to host top-level women's tennis competition this April

Vancouver will host a top-level women’s tennis competition this April.

For the second year in a row, the Pacific Coliseum will be the host venue for the World Cup of Women’s Tennis, the Billie Jean King Cup. No. 6-ranked Canada will play No. 14-ranked Belgium April 14-15, with a 2023 Finals berth on the line.

Participating players will be announced at a later date, but a “strong contingent of Canada’s top women’s tennis stars” are expected to play, according to Tennis Canada.

Canada’s top-ranked player on the WTA Tour is currently Leylah Fernandez, a US Open finalist in 2021 who is ranked 40th. Bianca Andreescu, a US Open champion in 2019, is ranked 43rd.

Vancouver’s Rebecca Marino is ranked 67th.

Fernandez and Marino, along with No. 169-ranked Carol Zhao and seventh-ranked doubles player Gabriela Dabrowski participated in last year’s 4-0 sweep of Latvia. Andreescu played for Canada during the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

Belgium currently has four players ranked in the top 100, including Elise Mertens (No. 32), Alison Van Uytvanck (No. 68), Maryna Zanevska (No. 80), and Ysaline Bonaventure (No. 90).

“We are all very excited to host this Qualifiers tie in Vancouver,” said Heidi El Tabakh, Canada’s team captain. “We felt the impact of an incredible home crowd at the Pacific Coliseum during last year’s tie against Latvia and we look forward to having an arena full of loud and proud Canadians this April. Their support is certain to give us an important edge in what will be a tough test against a very talented Belgium team. Our focus is entirely on reaching the 2023 Finals and the chance to compete to be crowned World Champions.”

Vancouver will host a high-level men’s tennis competition later this year, with the Laver Cup set for Rogers Arena in September.