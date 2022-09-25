Roger Federer confirms he'll be in Vancouver next year despite retirement

Roger Federer might have called it a career, but that doesn’t mean he’s not a man of his word: he’s about to become a tourist in Vancouver.

Today, the man they like to call “Feds” said he’ll still be in Vancouver next year for the Laver Cup, despite the fact he’s no longer an active playing member on the ATP tour.

Freelance sports media member John Horn had the scoop on the ground at this year’s edition of the Laver Cup, taking place at London’s iconic O2 Arena.

Roger Federer confirms he will be at the Laver Cup in Vancouver next year #ATP #LaverCup #LaverCup2022 — John Horn (@SportsHorn) September 25, 2022

Federer will probably be just there as a cheerleader in the crowd, though.

The team event, similar to golf’s Ryder Cup, puts Team Europe against Team World. Vancouver has never hosted a tennis event like this, which attracts most of the world’s top 10 players annually.

Canada’s Felix Auger Aliassime was part of the winning Team World contingent this year, which included a win of his own today over Novak Djokovic.

Federer was actually one of the key forces in the creation of the Laver Cup, which is coming to Vancouver for the first time next year.

Rogers Arena will host the Laver Cup from September 22 to 24, in 2023.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion played his last competitive match this past Friday, playing a doubles match at the Laver Cup alongside longtime friend — and foe — Rafael Nadal.

“To my tennis family and beyond,” Federer wrote in a post last week. “Of all the gifts that tennis has given me over the years, the greatest, without a doubt, has been the people I’ve met along the way.”