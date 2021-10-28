Man stabbed on field during Vancouver soccer game (VIDEO)

Editor’s note: This story contains descriptions and images of violence

A man was stabbed on a Vancouver soccer field in the middle of a game Saturday after two other men chased and knocked him down on the grass.

Video from the incident at Trillium Park in Strathcona shows a man in a black hoodie and green shorts jog onto the pitch, with two men in black jackets following behind him.

“Get off the [expletive] pitch, will you,” one player yells at the men.

A fourth man, wearing a backpack, runs onto the field from the other side and the first man runs away from him.

But the men catch up, and knock him to the ground. One of the men kicks him while he’s lying on the ground, and another stabs him.

That’s when another man, wearing a red jacket, sprints over and pushes the assailant off.

Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison said it’s not known what sparked the violence, and the incident is still under investigation. No arrests have been made.

“This is obviously a very concerning incident to have happen in the middle of a soccer field,” Addison said.

Daily Hive has reached out to the soccer association for comment, and will update this story with more information.