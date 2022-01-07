Stunned Vancouver woman buys bottle of bubbly after winning $1 million

It’s only seven days into 2022, but a Vancouver woman is already celebrating what is likely the best day of the year after winning a million-dollar prize through BCLC.

Susan Dyson won the guaranteed $1 million prize in the Lotto 6/49 draw on New Year’s Day.

Dyson doesn’t usually buy tickets, but she thought that winning a million dollars would be a great way to start the year. No kidding!

“I remember seeing that my account balance was very large, so I checked my tickets and got the notification saying $1 million. I just turned mutely to my husband and showed him my phone and we both didn’t say anything for a few seconds,” said Dyson in a statement.

After realizing what had happened, Dyson went out for a snowy Vancouver walk with her husband and bought a bottle of bubbly.

“It was a beautiful snowy day for a walk, so we went out and also bought a bottle of champagne. We opened it that day!”

What’s next for Dyson? She says she’s going to continue to work and invest her winnings.

“Usually I only buy tickets when the jackpots are big, but I bought my ticket on December 30 thinking it would be a great way to start the new year,” says Dyson.

$99 million in prizes were handed out to lucky British Columbians in 2021.