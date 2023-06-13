Get ready, Vancouver: A cold front is set to bring wild winds to the region

A special weather statement has been issued for coastal areas of southern BC, including Vancouver, thanks to a pretty windy situation in the forecast.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said Monday that the wind gusts could be up to 70 km per hour, which could lead to power outages and ferry cancellations.

“A cold front will sweep across the south coast on Tuesday and strong northwest winds with gusts up to 70 km/h are forecast in its wake. These winds will develop late Tuesday afternoon, continue through Tuesday night then begin to ease early Wednesday morning,” the service said.

Places under the alert include Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, and other coastal areas along the Strait of Georgia like the Sunshine Coast up to Campbell River.

While it will be windy, temperatures are expected to remain just below 20°C.

While western Vancouver Island is set to see a more intense situation, and ECCC has issued a warning for that area.

Away from the water, the situation doesn’t seem as blustery. There are no alerts for the Fraser Valley as of Monday afternoon.