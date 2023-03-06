9-year-old girl roasts Leafs fans at Canucks game in Vancouver

Vancouver Canucks fans don’t have bragging rights over many teams.

But at least for one night, they did over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Vancouver upset Toronto 4-1 Saturday night at Rogers Arena — much to the delight of the Canucks fans in attendance. Of course, whenever the Leafs come to town, the crowd is split.

The Leafs famously haven’t won a Stanley Cup since 1967, which predates Vancouver’s entry into the NHL in 1970. They also haven’t won a playoff series since 2004, which was before one young Canuck was even born.

During a first-period commercial break, the Canucks held a “retro rewind” segment. It’s one they’ve done before, usually involving a young fan trying to guess what outdated items are being shown on the big screen. They’re usually obsolete items like pagers or VCRs, which children today have never seen.

On Saturday, a nine-year-old girl was shown a picture of an old-fashioned high-wheel bike, which was popular in the 1880s.

The young fan correctly identified this as a “bike,” but was then further quizzed by Canucks in-game host Hannah Bernard.

“What decade do you think these bikes are from?”

The girl’s response: “The last time the Leafs won the Cup?”

Canucks fans in attendance roared with approval, as the girl shouted, “You just got served, Leafs fans!”

Was this all set up by Canucks game presentation? We’d be surprised if it wasn’t. Not everything you see at a Canucks game is organic.

Canucks fans chant “Leafs suck” all night

Here’s something that was a little more authentic.

Rather than try to start “go Canucks go” at the game, which always seems to turn into “go Leafs go” when Toronto is in town, the Canucks game presentation team had another idea.

Throughout the night, the Canucks kept playing the tune of “She’ll be Coming Round the Mountain” on piano.

The tune leaves a natural pause for Canucks fans to add in “Leafs suck!”

The Canucks set ’em up, and their fans knocked ’em down.

Here’s what it sounded like in the third period, after the Canucks took a 3-1 lead.

Leafs suck chants too funny #canucks #NHL #mapleleafs no team tank when the laffs in town 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/MkwvBNEBCQ — Scorevat (@TheBoFlow) March 6, 2023