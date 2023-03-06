New Zealand women perform famous Haka at Canada Sevens in Vancouver

One of the best traditions in all of sports took centre stage at BC Place for this weekend’s Canada Sevens.

New Zealand won the women’s tournament on Sunday and celebrated with the nation’s famous rugby ritual, the Haka.

One of the greatest sights in all of sport 🇳🇿@nz_sevens celebrate winning #Canada7s with an incredible Haka#HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/CDjCpvNCXg — World Rugby 7s (@WorldRugby7s) March 6, 2023

With the victory in Vancouver, New Zealand also became the second team to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, joining hosts France at next summer’s tournament.

We’ve seen the Haka at Canada Sevens twice before, as New Zealand’s All Blacks Sevens team won the men’s tournament in 2020 and 2016.

The greatest honour, traditional Haka performed by cup winners @nz7s right here at #Canada7s, not once but twice! pic.twitter.com/xR9Yx85dCI — HSBC Canada Sevens (@CanadaSevens) March 14, 2016

This was a first for the Black Ferns Sevens at BC Place, as New Zealand won Vancouver’s inaugural women’s Canada Sevens event. The New Zealand women are the top team in the world following the Vancouver event, winning the final 19-12 over Australia.

One of the world’s most famous sporting rituals, the New Zealand Sevens teams do the Haka in celebration instead of a pre-game ritual, as the 15s and Maori All-Blacks do at the World Cup and other marquee rugby events.

Over 66,000 fans, many of them dressed in costume, packed into BC Place over the three-day event this year.

Canada’s women’s team finished with their best result of the season, fifth place, while the Canadian men tied for 15th and have relegation potential looming over the remainder of their season.

With four straight wins on the Sevens Series tour, New Zealand will look to do the Haka in celebration again when they take on the Hong Kong Sevens at the end of March before finishing the season in Toulouse.