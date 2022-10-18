Whitecaps re-sign esports star in advance of eMLS Amateur Cup tournament

Vancouver Whitecaps are gearing up for the huge eMLS Amateur Cup presented by Daily Hive competition this weekend, and the esports excitement continues to grow with a major announcement by the team.

The Whitecaps have announced they have re-signed former eMLS League Series champion Gordon “Fiddle” Thornsberry to represent the club in the 2023 season.

The esports star will also participate in the FIFA 23 Global Series in the lead-up to the 2023 FIFAe World Cup.

“I am ecstatic to be back with the club for another season,” said Fiddle in a release. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to bring back trophies this upcoming season, not only for myself, but for Whitecaps FC.”

Fiddle is one of the marquee players in North America’s competitive FIFA community. He won both the 2020 League Series One and League Series Two titles to finish first in the regular season eMLS standings. Fiddle also won the EA Sports FIFA 20 Summer Cup Series in North America, earning him the title of the best player on the continent.

Happy to announce i’m back with @WhitecapsFC for another season 💯 Will do my best to get back to winning trophies for not only myself, but for the club 💙 pic.twitter.com/Yi4cqu1I29 — Gordon Thornsberry (@FiddleGT) October 14, 2022

The Whitecaps are also looking for their next professional esports athlete in the eMLS Amateur Cup presented by Daily Hive, happening on Saturday, October 22. Sign-ups for the qualifier tournament are open now.

There are fantastic prizes to be won in the single-elimination, winner-takes-all FIFA 23 tournament, including a trip to the MLS Cup 2022.

Gamers will play the PS4 version of EA Sports FIFA23 on PS4 and PS5, depending on the game. Matches will be held via LAN or online play.

The winner of the Whitecaps FC eMLS Amateur Cup will receive a championship trophy, a Vancouver Whitecaps FC prize pack including a Whitecaps FC eMLS jersey, a match against Fiddle, and of course, bragging rights. Champions at the club level will then face off against other MLS team representatives in a league tourney from October 28 to 30. The single elimination bracket competition will crown a national eMLS Amateur Champion and the winner will receive a trip to the MLS Cup on November 5.

Participation in the Whitecaps FC eMLS Amateur Cup is free. Learn more about the tournament rules and details on registration online.