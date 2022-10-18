Blue Jays fans are clamouring for a Shohei Ohtani trade this offseason

Toronto Blue Jays fans are dreaming big.

Just 10 days after their heartbreaking elimination from the playoffs, Toronto fans have their sights set on two-way star Shohei Ohtani as this season’s big offseason acquisition.

Ohtani, the only player in the MLB who regularly plays as a starting pitcher as well as batting on his days off from the mound, has yet to make the MLB postseason in his five years with the Los Angeles Angels since signing as a free agent prior to the 2018 season.

At the plate, Ohtani hit .273 with 160 hits, 34 homers, 95 RBIs and 90 runs scored in 157 games this season. Meanwhile, Ohtani had a 15-9 record with an ERA of 2.33 and 219 strikeouts in 28 appearances this season.

Though he’s likely to lose this year’s MVP race to New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, Ohtani doesn’t appear content to miss the playoffs once again.

ESPN’s Joon Lee tweeted out an article earlier today documenting Ohtani’s frustration, including the quote that the 2021 American League MVP had “a rather negative impression of the season,” as the Angels finished 73-89 this season.

The interview was conducted via a translator at Tokyo’s Haida Airport.

Trade rumors are already swirling around Shohei Ohtani, and upon returning to Japan, he criticized the Los Angeles Angels season "I have a rather negative impression of the season" https://t.co/nkrd9Tms1L — Joon Lee (@joonlee) October 18, 2022

While Lee didn’t appear to write the article himself (there’s no byline attached as it’s credited to the Associated Press), it didn’t stop the Blue Jays’ fanbase from wondering what Ohtani would look like north of the border.

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions following the tweet:

if the Jays trade for Ohtani, I will never speak another word about hockey ever again https://t.co/HN5fP6x8U5 — ⭐️Dan⭐️ (@265Kilometres) October 18, 2022

Prospect huggers when the Blue Jays trade Moreno, Martinez, Kirk and Tiedemann for Ohtani https://t.co/HJsXX1IVaV pic.twitter.com/r4FHKeeEu8 — spencer🦕 (@Spenred) October 18, 2022

Jays Jays Jays Jays Jays https://t.co/ebCizywMEQ — James Creightön (@ThatFishCreigh) October 18, 2022

LA cumulatively had a .232/.271/.327 (68 wRC+) slash line from their shortstops and a .186/.274/.299 (64 wRC+) from the catcher position. A package centered around Bo and Kirk might actually get it done. https://t.co/lCtxVJQVNH — Roman (@BadNewsJays) October 18, 2022

Shohei ohtani you are a blue jay https://t.co/l3vqNZ1uj0 — Jack 🇨🇦 (@jakebake6969) October 18, 2022

Ohtani saying he has a “rather negative impression of the season" is baller. Welcome to the Blue Jays, Ohtani! — Jordan Cicchelli (@jordancicchelli) October 18, 2022

I would do Larys the Clubfoot-type things to see Shohei Ohtani play for the Blue Jays. — Rob Wong (@RobWong34) October 18, 2022

Blue Jays should get https://t.co/4qa7PClHmp — Tom (@TQSherwood) October 18, 2022

Ohtani signed a one-year, $30 million deal with the Angels for the 2023 season on October 1. However, the contract likely was signed partially due to the financial security offered to Ohtani in the short term, as he would’ve otherwise been entering his final year of arbitration eligibility before becoming a free agent in 2023.

As one of the top players in baseball, Toronto would likely have to give up a major asset (think Bo Bichette, Alejandro Kirk) and some combination of top-end prospects (i.e. Gabriel Moreno) in order to land one of the biggest fish to ever hit the trade market.

If nothing else, it’s set to be one heck of an offseason in Toronto. Fire up that rumour mill.