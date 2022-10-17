Here's who has the best odds of winning the NBA championship in 2023

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — the NBA regular season is tipping off this week.

But as anyone who’s watched a season of basketball can attest, it’s what you do in the playoffs that really counts.

And ahead of tomorrow’s tip-off, it’s a good as time as any to look down the line and try to predict who will be facing off for the Larry O’Brien championship trophy next season.

Oddsmakers at Stake.com are predicting last year’s NBA Finals matchup of the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics as the 1-2 top contenders in the league, with 7.10 and 7.15 odds, respectively.

Golden State topped Boston 4-2 in last year’s Finals to win their fourth title since 2014, the most in that timespan.

Rounding out the top five are the Milwaukee Bucks (7.60), Los Angeles Clippers (7.65), and Brooklyn Nets (8.25).

Milwaukee, a year removed from their 2021 title, is looking to return back to contention on the backs of superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished third in MVP voting last year.

With a healthy Kawhi Leonard and Paul George expected on the floor this week, the Clippers are looking to finally see their championship vision come into fruition.

And Brooklyn, despite an offseason of rumours around their superstar trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons, are still projected to be one of the league’s top teams throughout the regular season.

Meanwhile, Canada’s lone NBA team — the Toronto Raptors, of course — have the 15th-highest odds at winning the title this year, going at 36.00.

2023 NBA championship odds