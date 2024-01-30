Vancouver Whitecaps acquire new centre back out of Norway: report

The Vancouver Whitecaps are adding reinforcements to their back line.

The club has reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with Norwegian centre-back Bjørn Inge Utvik, per a post on X by Daily Hive contributor Har Johal.

Source, #VWFC will be signing Norwegian CB @BjornIngeUtvik to a two year #MLS contract. The 27 year-old Utvik has spent the last five seasons with Sarpsborg 08. Utvik is currently with #WhitecapsFC in Marbella, Spain. First reported by @StianWahl. pic.twitter.com/hjK9OyJK8s — Har Journalist (@HarJournalist) January 29, 2024

Johal also reported that Utvik has joined the Whitecaps in Marbella, Spain, where the team is currently playing a set of preseason matches.

It was originally revealed that the Whitecaps had offered the 6-foot defender a contract by Norwegian reporter Stian Wahl yesterday.

The 27-year-old Utvik has spent the last five seasons playing for Sarpsborg 08 in Eliteserien, the top professional division in Norway. He managed to score four goals and added an assist in 27 league appearances last season.

The Whitecaps ranked 15th in the MLS last season with 48 goals allowed in 34 matches. They finished the year with just eight clean sheets.

Utvik played extensively for the Norwegian national team on their youth squads, recording one goal and seven caps at the U21 level. However, he has not been called upon to make his debut with the highest-level men’s national team.

The Whitecaps kick off their upcoming MLS season against Charlotte FC with a match at BC Place on March 2. They hope to improve on the first-round exit they managed last year.