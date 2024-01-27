New Vancouver Whitecaps jerseys may have just leaked

It looks as though the new Vancouver Whitecaps jersey may have been leaked this afternoon.

Before each season, MLS teams introduce a new kit. Those kits stay in rotation for two years, and based on a recent post on X, we may have an idea of what the Whitecaps’ new uniforms may look like.

“Did EA Sports FC just leak [the] Vancouver Whitecaps new kit?” user GlassCityFC wrote on X.

Two years ago, the Whitecaps introduced a new dark uniform, while they released a white sweater last season. Given the timeframes, a new dark kit will soon be announced, which could very well mean this leak is indeed what they will look like.

If this is indeed the new kit, it will be a darker blue than their last version. It also looks as if they will pay homage to their original logo on the new kit in what will be their 50th anniversary this season.

The Whitecaps 2024 season is soon to get underway, with their first match on March 2nd at BC Place versus Charlotte FC. The Whitecaps will be looking to rebound after a mediocre season in which they had 12 wins, 12 draws, and ten losses. Charlotte also had a rather average 2023 season, with ten wins, 13 draws, and 11 losses.