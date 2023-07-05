Man takes huge pet lizard for a walk at English Bay (VIDEO)

It may be the weirdest sight we’ve seen at a Vancouver beach recently, and it certainly captured the attention of locals in the West End.

A man was seen walking his huge pet lizard at English Bay Wednesday, and we’re not quite sure if the creature is charming or unsettling.

The man accompanied the reptile as it slowly ambled along the beach.

“Did you just find him on the beach?” Daily Hive reader Shak Gobért is heard saying in a video from English Bay.

“I bought it online,” the man replies.

The exotic pet flicked its tongue and swished its tail as it made its way slowly along the sand wearing a red harness.

It’s not the only eye-catching pet display we’ve seen in the West End this summer. Last month, two small dogs cruised along the seawall in a mini cop car that blasted hip-hop tunes alongside a homemade siren.

