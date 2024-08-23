Weekend weather warning for Metro Vancouver calls for heavy rain

Get out those umbrellas, as a weather warning calling for heavy rain has been issued for parts of Metro Vancouver beginning tonight.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) states that around 50 mm of rain could fall in the region between Friday and Saturday.

This is thanks to a low-pressure system off the Oregon Coast, which will move inland today and track across southern BC tonight.

Rain will be “at times heavy” beginning Friday evening, tapering to showers on Saturday.

You may have witnessed some of the awe-inspiring thunder and lightning that hit Metro Vancouver earlier this week, and according to the forecast, there’s a chance for more today.

ECCC says that the primary areas hit in Metro Vancouver will be Vancouver, Burnaby, and New Westminster.

The Fraser Valley and Howe Sound will also be impacted.

More rain could hit the region on Monday next week, balanced out with a fair bit of sunshine.

Along with the rain warning, it’ll also be a little blustery, as ECCC says winds will hover around 20 km/h around Metro Vancouver. ECCC also asks the public to watch out for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”

The rainfall warning is bad news for this apartment.

How do you feel about this dose of fall weather? Too early? Or do you love it? Let us know in the comments.