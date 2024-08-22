Vancouver rental asks you to collect leaks for $3,150 a month

A Vancouver rental listing is gaining some traction on TikTok because of a request from the owner or landlord related to leaks.

It’s a two-bedroom sub-penthouse that is supposedly in great condition.

However, some important information is listed later in the post, as the unit has two holes in the ceiling where water will come in when it rains.

“You’ll need to collect the water in buckets,” the listing says.

Thankfully, the generous landlord will provide the future renter of the place with buckets to collect the water “so it doesn’t damage the floor or your possessions.”

According to the listing, significant exterior repairs need to be made to the unit’s sides and roof.

“After those are done, the repairs to the living room ceiling will be done.”

Later, the listing says, “Immediately after these repairs are completed, the unit will be put up for sale.”

It doesn’t list the state of things for the renter when the unit is sold.

The tenancy is month-to-month, and the rental will be available sometime in the last week of September.

Here’s the moment where someone on TikTok discovers the wild listing:

In the video, the primary TikTok user and friend can’t help but laugh hysterically at the contents of the listing.

You’ll apparently also need to “pick up pieces of the ceiling that fall off due to the water leaks.”

Here’s a link to the listing while it’s up in case you’re interested.

So it begs the question: would you rent this place in a pinch if you had to collect leaks and fallen ceiling pieces? Let us know in the comments.