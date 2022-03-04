12 things to do in Vancouver this weekend: March 4 to 6

You’ve worked hard all week, and now it’s time to have some fun! But what to do with your weekend?

Let us help you plan your schedule with our roundup of 12 great events to check out in Vancouver from March 4 to 6. Vancouver Whitecaps, Sneaker Con, and more.

What: Head to the Rio Theatre and enjoy two collections of critically acclaimed films from the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival program. The lineup of Best of VIMFF 1 & 2 includes award-winners and jury favourites covering a variety of topics.

When: March 5 (Best of VIMFF 1) and March 6, 2022 (Best of VIMFF 2)

Time: Doors open at 6:30 pm, show begins at 7:30 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 E Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $23-$25 in advance, $25-$27 regular pricing. Purchase online

Sneaker Con Vancouver 2022 What: Sneaker Con serves as a stunning collection and collaboration for sneaker and streetwear fans to browse, talk and shop their favourite shoes and brands. Expect some of the latest silhouettes from Nike, Jordan, Adidas, Yeezy, and New Balance, as well as streetwear and collectibles from brands like Supreme and [email protected] Attendees also bring sneakers from their own personal collections to sell, show off, or trade with others, so it’s the perfect place to find something new. When: March 5, 2022

Time: 12 to 7 pm

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre — 1055 Canada Place

Tickets: Available online starting at $36.83

For All Time: The Shakespeare FIRST FOLIO What: An extremely rare book collecting some of The Bard’s finest works will be on display for a limited time at Vancouver Art Gallery. For All Time: The Shakespeare FIRST FOLIO is an exhibit opening on January 15 that celebrates the University of British Columbia Library’s recent acquisition of a complete first edition of William Shakespeare’s Comedies, Histories, and Tragedies. Published in 1623, seven years after Shakespeare’s death, the rare literary work is credited with preserving almost half of Shakespeare’s plays. When: Now until March 20, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday), 12 to 8 pm (Tuesday and Friday)

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps’ MLS regular-season home opener is happening on March 5 at BC Place. And to show support for Ukraine, the Whitecaps are encouraging fans to wear blue and yellow to their home opener this Saturday.

In addition, the Whitecaps have announced they’ll make a donation to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal on behalf of everyone who attends the match.

When: March 5, 2022

Time: 3 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Yuk Yuk’s Surrey is hosting its first comedy night at the Cloverdale Casino on Saturday, March 5 at 8 pm. The debut show features performances by MC Sam Tonning (Wall to Wall Comedy), Harris Anderson (JFL Northwest), and headliner Brett Martin (CTV’s Comedy Now).

When: March 5, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Yuk Yuks Surrey at Elements Casino – 17755 60 Avenue, Surrey

Cost: $19.05 plus tax, purchase online

What: The second annual fest is presented by Tourism Burnaby and offers diners the opportunity to enjoy menus at restaurants in Burnaby at set prices of $15, $30, and $60.

Running until March 31, patrons can head to over 26 participating eateries and enjoy exclusive menus, combos, and deals.

When: Now until March 31, 2022

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Burnaby. See the list online.

What: Vancouver Giants’ WHL season continues in March at the Langley Events Centre. Cheer them on as they face off with Kamloops Blazers on March 4 and Kelowna Rockets on March 6.

When: March 4 and 6, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm (Friday), 4 pm (Sunday)

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Shipyards’ large, covered outdoor plaza has been converted into a free ice rink for the season. The rink will be open to skating seven days a week from 12 to 7 pm.

The surface is approximately 12,000 sq ft and is covered by a retractable roof. Skaters can either bring their own skates or rent a pair of skates on-site, although quantities are limited. Helmets and skating aids are free. Figure skating and hockey will not be permitted at the rink.

When: Daily until March 28, 2022

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver

Admission: Free, skate rentals are available at a cost of $7 for adults and $5 for children (quantities are limited)

What: Two teams of hilarious improvisers create sketches and scenes inspired by the audience’s suggestions at the Improv Centre. Cheer on your favourite comedians to victory and you may even be selected to be one of the judges for the night.

When: Every Friday and Saturday

Time: 7:30 pm and 9:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase Online

What: Visitors will find over 70 farms and producers and a selection of food and coffee trucks. Shop for fruits and veggies, eggs and dairy, meat, prepared food, craft beverages, craft items, and more.

When: Every Saturday until April 23, 2022

Time: 10 an to 2 pm

Location: 50 E 30th Avenue and Ontario Street, Vancouver

The Shoe Project Vancouver What: The Shoe Project returns to Vancouver on March 5 and 6 at Arts Club Theatre’s Granville Island Stage, with 12 women sharing their journeys of immigrating to Canada and adapting to their new country. Vancouver storytellers on the Granville Island Stage next month are from Russia, Bangladesh, Israel, Brazil, China, Syria, India, Eritrea, Kurdistan-Iran, and Kenya. Each has taken part in a 10-week workshop that included instruction in writing by author Caroline Adderson and voice coaching by Tara Cheyenne Friedberg and Alana Hawley Purvis. When: March 5 and 6, 2022

Time: 7 pm (Saturday), 2 pm (Sunday)

Where: Granville Island Stage – 1585 Johnson Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20.95, purchase online

What: McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Vancouver is partnering with Mamas for Mamas to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 6. Guests who visit the centre between 12 and 4 pm will receive complimentary flowers, while supplies last, as well as inspirational quotes. They are encouraged to share donations with the Richmond-based non-profit online or in person.

Mamas for Mamas supports mothers and caregivers in crisis by providing ongoing support to individuals and families facing various poverty-related struggles.

When: March 6, 2022

Time: 12 to 4 pm

Where: McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Vancouver Airport — 1000-7899 Templeton Station Road