Yuk Yuk's comedy club finds new home in Surrey casino

Brett Martin (left) and Sam Tonning are performing at Yuk Yuk's Surrey at Elements Casino on March 5 (Submitted)

A popular Vancouver comedy destination that was forced to close during the pandemic has found a new home in Surrey’s Elements Casino.

Yuk Yuk’s Surrey is hosting its first comedy night at the Cloverdale Casino on Saturday, March 5 at 8 pm. The debut show features performances by MC Sam Tonning (Wall to Wall Comedy), Harris Anderson (JFL Northwest), and headliner Brett Martin (CTV’s Comedy Now).

According to the club’s operator, Garry Yuill, visitors will love the new space.

“The Elements Casino Surrey room is a great comedy room and we want to build it up to host hundreds of comedy fans per week, ideally with a full slate of programming by the fall,” said Yuill in an interview with Daily Hive. “We’re going to test it out for a few shows before we finalize what we’ll do for the final stage layout, floor pattern, and decor.

“We expect that it will become a permanent room and we’ll set it up with a great look, layout, and seating for a variety of group sizes. It’ll have bar service and other food and beverages available.”

Yuill was the operator of Yuk Yuk’s Vancouver near City Hall on Cambie Street from March 2012 to March 2020. The club was forced to close due to event restrictions at the start of the pandemic and shortly thereafter their lease expired.

The longtime comedy fan is excited to grow the new Yuk Yuk’s Vancouver community in Surrey.

“In time, Yuk Yuk’s Surrey will host a variety of comedy programs several nights per week, including comedy classes, showcases, pro and amateur shows, and multiple headliner shows on weekends,” said Yuill.

“I enjoy the atmosphere that comedy in a club offers. The laughter is contagious and there’s always a little “risk of the unexpected” at a live show. I have missed that a lot over the past two years.”

Tonning, a regular performer at Yuk Yuk’s previous iteration, is also looking forward to a new club opening up in Metro Vancouver.

“I’m pumped for the new Yuk Yuk’s Surrey,” Tonning said. “A couple of years ago, Metro Vancouver successfully sustained three full-time comedy clubs that regularly featured Canada’s best comedians. For a number of reasons, one club closed. Then the pandemic hit and another one closed. Now it looks like we’re moving back in the right direction for comedy in the city.

“Yuk Yuk’s Surrey will give an opportunity for some of the great talents that are here in Vancouver to regularly work and showcase how good they are to an audience that I’m sure could use a laugh. It’ll be interesting to see how the space works, but a comedy club in a casino has been done successfully before.”

According to Saturday’s headliner, Brett Martin, comedy fans are in good hands with Yuill operating Yuk Yuk’s Surrey.

“The old Yuk Yuks on Cambie was my favourite club and my second home. Everything starts at the top, and Garry, the club owner, is just a genuinely good guy,” Martin said. “This new club will be physically different and unique in its own right, but the atmosphere will be just as upbeat, friendly, and fun for both comics and crowd members.

“This upcoming Saturday will be a great show! Harris Anderson and Sam Tonning are two of my favourite and very funny comics. It’s going to be a celebration, reunion, launch party, and helluva funny night, all rolled into one.”

When: March 5, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Yuk Yuks Surrey at Elements Casino – 17755 60 Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: $19.05 plus tax, purchase online