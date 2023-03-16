15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: March 17 to 19

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Congratulations, you made it to the weekend!

Celebrate by calling up your friends and checking out these 15 fun events around Vancouver from March 17 to 19. St. Patrick’s Day concerts, African Fashion Week, and more.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: Western Canada’s largest annual Celtic celebration takes place on March 17 and 18 and features live performances on two stages, a curated marketplace, a family zone, a photo booth, food trucks, a beer tent, and more.

Celtic entertainment lined up for the free two-day event includes Jas Minh, the Irish Dancing Drag Queen, Eire Born Irish Dancers, The Whiskeydicks, Fight Outside featuring Brian O’Brien and Paul Caldwell, Lavengro, a pop-indie band from Derry, Ireland, and rising singer-songwriter Shane Beirne from Carrick on Shannon in Roscommon, Ireland.

When: March 17 to 18, 2023

Time: 4 to 9 pm (Friday), 10 to 9 pm (Saturday)

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square north of the Vancouver Art Gallery

Cost: Free

You might also like: What's the craic? 10 St. Patrick's Day and Celtic events happening in Vancouver

A FREE Earth Day family festival will rock out in Surrey next month

Drake is bringing his new It's All A Blur tour to Canada this summer

What: Headlining the first BC Beer & Beverage Festival are a pair of acclaimed Vancouver-based bands. Juno nominees Five Alarm Funk are an eight-piece band known for their catchy rhythms, horns, and gang-chant vocals.

World-renowned fusion group Delhi 2 Dublin is also bringing “Subcontinental Pop” to the party. The group has performed in front of tens of thousands on concert stages throughout the world, from Glastonbury to Burning Man.

When: March 17, 2023

Time: 4 to 5 pm (VIP Tasting Hour), 5 to 8 pm (General Tastings)

Where: Tradex Trade and Exhibition Centre – 1190 Cornell Street, Abbotsford

Tickets: $29.99 to $59.99 in advance, purchase online

What: The Blarney Stone is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its iconic St. Patrick’s Day Festival. This indoor and outdoor festival features Celtic dancers, live music, a DJ, a piper, and more. There is also a tasty brunch buffet starting at 9 am.

When: March 17, 2023

Time: 9 am to late

Where: The Blarney Stone — 216 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Cost: $27 for entry before 11 am for the brunch buffet, $38 for entry before 2 pm. Minors are allowed before 5 pm with their legal guardian. If online tickets sell out after 2 pm, tickets will be sold at the door while supplies last. Purchase online.

What: Grammy Award-winner SZA is bringing her S.O.S North American Tour to Vancouver on Sunday, March 19.

SZA’s music has been streamed over 7.2 billion times worldwide across all platforms. She has also been named to the Time100 Next List, been awarded the Soul Train Music Award for Best New Artist and broke the record for the most-streamed R&B song by a female artist on Apple Music in its first week.

When: March 19, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: African Fashion Week Vancouver presents an exciting catwalk showcase by notable designers at Newmont Stage at BMP Theatre Centre. The evening will also feature arts, music and dance performances, awards, an exhibition and marketplace, and more.

When: March 18, 2023

Time: Doors 6 pm, show 7 pm

Where: Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre — 162 West 1st Avenue #203, Vancouver

Tickets: $55 plus fees, VIP also available. Purchase online

What: Vancouver’s Jika Jika is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day shindig at Hollywood Theatre. Get ready to dance the night away with Ireland’s undisputed Queen of Techno, Cailín, along with Marcus O’Laoire. Local star Mossy will be opening the show and getting the crowd ready to party.

When: March 17, 2023

Time: 10 pm to 2 am

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway Vancouver

Cost: $39.50 plus fees, purchase online

What: The BC Home + Garden Show returns to BC Place with everything you need to whip your home and garden into shape. The exhibition will feature home improvement, design, culinary and garden experts to inspire you and your home this spring. Celebrity guests include HGTV Canada’s Bryan Baeumler and professional organizer from GoSimplified, Megan Golightly.

When: March 16 to 19, 2023

Time: 11 am to 9 pm (Thursday and Friday), 10 am to 9 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: $11 to $16, free for children 12 and under. Half-price tickets are available after 4 pm. Purchase online.

What: Science World invites guests to go on a deep dive into the world of skin in its latest exhibit. “Skin: Living Armor, Evolving Identity,” presented by Acuitas Therapeutics, explores the unique properties of skin in a variety of organisms. Learn about the hyper-sensing skin receptors in crocodilians, the super thick skin of whales, and more.

When: Now until May 29, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: World champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks will be tearing up the dirt in epic competitions of speed and skill. And you can even get up close with the mighty machines at Monster Jam.

When: March 17 to 19, 2023

Time: 7 pm (Friday and Saturday), 1 pm (Saturday and Sunday). Pit Party from 10:30 am to 12 noon

Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Insomnia Festival is taking over the Tradex in Abbotsford and this year’s headliner is Dutch DJ and music producer Tijs Michiel Verwest, better known as Tiësto.

The Grammy winner is the first to be awarded DJ Magazine’s “No. 1. DJ in the World” title for three consecutive years

When: March 18, 2023

Time: 6 pm to 1 am

Where: Tradex Trade and Exhibition Centre – 1190 Cornell Street, Abbotsford

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Clare Voyeur presents a Patty’s Day kickoff as part of 2023 Celtic Fest’s programming. Guests of the annual variety show will enjoy burlesque, comedy, live music, games and more while learning about the spirit and lore of the Emerald Isle.

When: March 16, 2023

Time: Doors 6 pm, show 7 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $30 online, $40 at the door. Purchase online

What: Freehouse Collective is throwing a massive St. Paddy’s Weekend Party at six of its popular Vancouver locations from Friday, March 17, to Sunday, March 19.

Guests will enjoy a delicious menu of special food and drinks at all locations throughout the month. And until March 19, you can enter to win an amazing trip for two to Dublin, Ireland.

When: March 17 to 19, 2023

Where: Brass Fish, Butcher & Bullock, Cinema, Sing Sing, The Lamplighter, and Three Brits

Tickets: FREE, RSVP online

What: Ugandan-born comic Arthur Simeon has been featured on CBC Radio’s Laugh Out Loud and The Debaters. The Toronto-based comedian has been invited to perform at the Just For Laughs comedy festival eight times and has also appeared on CBC Television, HBO, and the Comedy Network. The event will be hosted by Chris Griffin.

When: March 18, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Laugh Track Comedy Club – 911 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Cost: $25, purchase online

What: Visitors can shop for locally grown veggies and handmade goods, enjoy live entertainment, and more at the monthly Heart of Vancouver Public Market.

The event will showcase a few dozen vendors offering jams and jellies, kimchi, fresh flowers and seedlings, dog expertise, farm fresh eggs, indigenous jewellery, and more.

When: March 18, 2023

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: West 17th Avenue at Cambie Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver-based Irish Canadian folk-rock band Paddy Waggin’ and special guest Greg Kelly celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with an evening concert at LanaLou’s. Irish cuisine and drink specials will also be featured on the menu.

When: March 17, 2023

Time: Doors 8 pm, show 9 pm

Where: LanaLou’s — 362 Powell Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20, purchase online