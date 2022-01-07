12 things to do in Vancouver this weekend: January 7 to 9

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

The new year has just started, but we already need a break! Good thing it’s the weekend and there are lots of fun things to do around Vancouver!

Here are 12 events to check out from January 7 to 9, including Vancity Comedy Extravaganza, Candlelight: A Tribute to ABBA, and more.

What: Looking to start the new year with laughs? Check out Dino Archie and a stacked stand-up lineup at Vancity Comedy Extravaganza. The third edition of the all-star comedy showcase takes place on January 8, 2022, at the Vogue Theatre and features JUNO award winners, Just For Laughs veterans, and more.

When: January 8, 2022

Time: Doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre — 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $30, purchase online. Use promo code DINGY2022 for a discount.

What: The Vancouver Warriors continue the new National Lacrosse League season at Rogers Arena with a matchup against the Colorado Mammoth on January 7.

When: January 7, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Enjoy all of ABBA’s greatest hits, including “Dancing Queen,” “SOS,” and “Waterloo,” performed by a string quartet in the beautiful candlelit ambience of Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church.

When: January 8, January 21 and February 5, 2022

Time: 6:30 pm and 8:45 pm

Where: Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church – 2733 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Imagine Picasso is a collaboration between creators Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron, art historian Androula Michael, and leading figure in the French architecture movement Rudy Ricciotti. The experience will feature more than 200 of Picasso’s paintings being shown together for the very first time.

Paintings will be projected onto nine full-blown Origami-style structures, which will offer a one-of-a-kind perspective on the work of the great Picasso. The experience will last approximately one hour. Non-commercial photography is permitted, and organizers encourage guests to share their photos online.

Organizers point out that Imagine Picasso is designed as a contactless experience. It will have limited capacity and timed entries, and the event will be in full accordance with current public health orders.

When: Now until January 8, 2022

Time: 11 am to 7 pm. Last entry one hour before close

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre — 1055 Canada Place Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

What: Sometimes all you need is a cheap slice of pizza to satisfy your cravings, so thank goodness Vancouver has a great selection of local joints that are open around the clock to feed your needs. Whether you’re buying by the box or by the slice, you can depend on these spots to provide you with cheesy, greasy pizza and real deals that won’t break the bank.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.

What: There’s no shortage of brilliant new books hitting the shelves this month. We’ve curated a collection of the best just for you. With a selection of explosive debut fiction novels, engaging and immersive nonfiction releases, and exhilarating psychological thrillers, there’s something for all readers on the list this January.

These are the top 10 books we recommend this month.

What: You don’t have to be an Olympian to ride like one in Whistler. Try your hand at passenger bobsleigh and public skeleton rides at the Whistler Sliding Centre.

You can slide in a four-person bobsleigh driven by a trained pilot through 10 corners of the track at speeds of up to 125 km/hr. For public skeleton, guests can whip through the track’s final six corners, reaching speeds of up to 100 km/hr on their own individual skeleton sled. Participants have to be at least 16 years old. No experience is required.

When: Now until March 27, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: 4910 Glacier Lane, Whistler

Cost: Each ride is $199 per person, with all proceeds going to support sliding sports and athletes who train at the non-profit organization. Book online.

What: The Shipyards’ large, covered outdoor plaza has been converted into a free ice rink for the season. The rink will be open for skating seven days a week from 12 to 7 pm.

The surface is approximately 12,000 sq ft and is covered by a retractable roof. Skaters can either bring their own skates or rent a pair of skates on-site, although quantities are limited. Helmets and skating aids are free. Figure skating and hockey will not be permitted at the rink.

When: Daily until the end of season

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver

Admission: Free, skate rentals are available at a cost of $7 (quantities are limited)

What: Abbotsford Canucks face off with the Bakersfield Condors on January 7 and 9 at Abbotsford Centre.

When: January 7 and 9, 2022

Time: 7 pm (Friday), 4 pm (Sunday)

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver International Film Festival, with the support of the Consulate General of Italy in Vancouver and the Istituto Italiano di Cultura Toronto, presents Vancouver Italian Film Week 2022. The Italian film showcase features 14 films and seven new releases, including Dear Diary on January 7, The Great Beauty on January 8, and Caffe Italia on January 9.

When: January 7 to 13, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street Vancouver

Tickets: various, purchase online

What: Hidden Wonders is the next edition of Shawn Farquhar’s Cabaret of Wonders, and the acclaimed magic performance is held in a secret location in downtown New Westminster. All shows will be held following BC Health measures.

Shawn is a World Champion of Magic and has performed on Ellen, fooled Las Vegas headliners Penn & Teller twice on Fool Us, and had his magic featured on shows like Fringe, Shut Eye, and X-Files.

When: Various dates in January and February 2022

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Secret location in New Westminster. Guests will be provided with address and password

Tickets: Online

What: Singletree Winery in Abbotsford has two dazzling domes set up for cozy wine tastings. The Di Vine Domes are open Wednesday to Sunday, and there are a few different packages available. Each dome has a theme, with guests choosing whether they want to drink in the ambiance of an Enchanted Forest or a Canadian Cabin. Guests will sample cheese from the Fraser Valley and hyper-local eats inside the domes paired with their wine.

When: Wednesday to Sunday

Time: Various times

Where: 5782 Mount Lehman Road, Abbotsford

Reservations: Online