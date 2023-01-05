15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: January 6 to 8

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The first weekend of 2023 is already here, so let’s have some fun!

Foodies, art lovers, comedy fans and more have lots to enjoy around Vancouver. In fact, here are 15 great events to check out from January 6 to 8.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: The Bill Reid Gallery is named after the renowned Haida artist and is the only public gallery dedicated to contemporary Indigenous Art of the Northwest Coast in the country. The gallery is home to the Simon Fraser University Bill Reid Collection and also hosts a variety of special exhibitions, workshops, panel discussions, and more.

Guests can visit Bill Reid Gallery for free from 2 to 5 pm on the first Friday of each month.

When: The first Friday of every month – January 6, 2023

Time: 2 to 5 pm

Where: 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: By donation

What: Abbotsford Canucks are back on the ice in January with two home games against the Henderson Silver Knights this week.

When: January 6 and 7, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: While skiing and snowboarding typically get all of the attention when it comes to sliding on snow, people often forget about snow tubing, a less expensive and more accessible activity for kids and adults looking for a shot of adrenaline up on the alpine.

Head over to these tube parks for a taste of life in the fast lane.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various mountains near Vancouver. See the list online.

What: Yuk Yuk’s Vancouver Northeast is hosting its first event at Hastings Racecourse & Casino on Friday, January 6. The debut show features performances by headliner Brett Martin (CTV’s Comedy Now), Harris Anderson (Just For Laughs Vancouver), and Gavin Clarkson (CBC’s The Debaters).

When: January 6, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Yuk Yuks Vancouver Northeast at Hastings Racecourse & Casino – 188 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $19.05 plus tax, purchase online

What: Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre invites guests to begin 2023 with a free drop-in calligraphy activity. Write Japanese characters on washi with brush & ink, including auspicious words for the new year or your own aspirations for the coming months. Materials, examples, and guidance will be provided.

When: January 7, 2023

Time: 11 am to 3 pm

Where: Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre – 6688 Southoaks Crescent, Burnaby

Cost: Free

What: An annual celebration of the music, art, theatre, fashion, and philosophy of David Bowie featuring performances by The Bat Beats, Rebel Valentine, Ophelia Falling and more. The event is also a fundraiser for the BC Cancer Foundation.

When: January 7, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm

Where: Rickshaw Theatre – 254 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20 plus fees, purchase online

What: Harrison Hot Springs will be overflowing with Christmas spirit this season, thanks to the return of its annual holiday lights festival.

Visitors will enjoy magical holiday displays that transform the Harrison lakefront into an enchanting world of lights celebrating the local wildlife as well as the elusive Sasquatch.

When: Now until January 8, 2023

Time: Dusk to 11 pm

Where: Harrison Hot Springs

Admission: Free

What: Cabbage Roll Comedy at The Polish Friendship “Zgoda” Society features a rotating cast of Vancouver’s funniest comedians. January’s showcase includes headliner Simon King, Amber Harper-Young, Alistair Ogden, Cory Lupovici, Julie Kim, and Rory Dunn. Hosted by Rachel Schaefer.

When: January 7, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Polish Friendship “Zgoda” Society – 4015 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $15, purchase online

What: With over 35 farms and producers, the Hastings Park Winter Farmers Market makes it easy to keep meals farm-to-table. Highlights of the weekly event are winter produce, artisanal cheeses, bread, craft alcohol, treats, and delicious food truck offerings.

When: Every Sunday until April 30, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Hastings Park – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

What: The world premiere of Instantaneous Blue by Aaron Craven tells the story of Edward and Sara on their journey of welcoming their first child into life while shepherding Edward’s declining parents out of it. The play is also a celebration of Mitch and Murray Productions’s ten-year anniversary.

When: January 6 to 22, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Waterfront Theatre – 1412 Cartwright St, Vancouver,

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: H Tasting Lounge’s enchanting winter patio, located at The Westin Bayshore Vancouver. Winterlust offers an opportunity to chill out in the magical snow globes and soak in the winter vibes as well as enjoy festive cocktails.

Folks can look forward to enjoying heated Alpine-inspired domes decked out with cozy decor this year. Each dome is 8’-by-8′ and boasts panoramic glass panelling.

When: Now through March 2023

Time: Various times

Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Reservations: Online

What: Emmy Award-winning actor, writer, comedian, and rapper Chris Redd comes to New Westminster to perform at Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy. Redd is a cast member on NBC’s Saturday Night Live and also stars in Peacock’s Bust Down. He also has an hour-long special in the works for HBO Max.

When: January 6 and 7, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm and 9:45 pm (Friday), 7 pm and 9:30 pm (Saturday)

Where: Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy – 530 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.

We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new Vancouver restaurants you should look into trying this month. There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in and around our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.

What: The Improv Centre performers are celebrating new beginnings and the start of the new year by bringing to life the audience real-life regrets and resolutions in this interactive comedy show.

When: Every Friday and Saturday from January 6 to 24, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm and 9:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase Online

What: The City of White Rock’s Bright Walk event at Memorial Park on Marine drive is happening every night until January 8, 2023. Warm up with free hot chocolate, listen to the live entertainment, and check out the beautiful light displays.

You’ll find a ton of illuminated installations including a sparkling Instagram-worthy light tunnel, a 20-foot Christmas tree, plenty of neon snowflakes and festive decor, plus a lit picture frame for photos.

When: Now until January 8, 2023

Time: Lights are on all day on weekends, and from 3 pm to 8 am on weekdays

Where: White Rock Waterfront

Cost: Free