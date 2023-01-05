15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: January 6 to 8
The first weekend of 2023 is already here, so let’s have some fun!
Foodies, art lovers, comedy fans and more have lots to enjoy around Vancouver. In fact, here are 15 great events to check out from January 6 to 8.
And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.
Bill Reid Gallery – Free Admission Day
What: The Bill Reid Gallery is named after the renowned Haida artist and is the only public gallery dedicated to contemporary Indigenous Art of the Northwest Coast in the country. The gallery is home to the Simon Fraser University Bill Reid Collection and also hosts a variety of special exhibitions, workshops, panel discussions, and more.
Guests can visit Bill Reid Gallery for free from 2 to 5 pm on the first Friday of each month.
When: The first Friday of every month – January 6, 2023
Time: 2 to 5 pm
Where: 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Cost: By donation
Abbotsford Canucks
What: Abbotsford Canucks are back on the ice in January with two home games against the Henderson Silver Knights this week.
When: January 6 and 7, 2023
Time: 7 pm
Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford
Cost: Various, purchase online
Hit the slopes in a snow tube
What: While skiing and snowboarding typically get all of the attention when it comes to sliding on snow, people often forget about snow tubing, a less expensive and more accessible activity for kids and adults looking for a shot of adrenaline up on the alpine.
Head over to these tube parks for a taste of life in the fast lane.
When: Various days of operation
Time: Various hours of operation
Where: Various mountains near Vancouver. See the list online.
Yuk Yuks Vancouver Northeast opening night
What: Yuk Yuk’s Vancouver Northeast is hosting its first event at Hastings Racecourse & Casino on Friday, January 6. The debut show features performances by headliner Brett Martin (CTV’s Comedy Now), Harris Anderson (Just For Laughs Vancouver), and Gavin Clarkson (CBC’s The Debaters).
When: January 6, 2023
Time: 8 pm
Where: Yuk Yuks Vancouver Northeast at Hastings Racecourse & Casino – 188 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $19.05 plus tax, purchase online
New Year’s Calligraphy
What: Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre invites guests to begin 2023 with a free drop-in calligraphy activity. Write Japanese characters on washi with brush & ink, including auspicious words for the new year or your own aspirations for the coming months. Materials, examples, and guidance will be provided.
When: January 7, 2023
Time: 11 am to 3 pm
Where: Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre – 6688 Southoaks Crescent, Burnaby
Cost: Free
Bowie Ball 2023
What: An annual celebration of the music, art, theatre, fashion, and philosophy of David Bowie featuring performances by The Bat Beats, Rebel Valentine, Ophelia Falling and more. The event is also a fundraiser for the BC Cancer Foundation.
When: January 7, 2023
Time: Doors 7 pm
Where: Rickshaw Theatre – 254 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $20 plus fees, purchase online
Lights by the Lake at Harrison Hot Springs
What: Harrison Hot Springs will be overflowing with Christmas spirit this season, thanks to the return of its annual holiday lights festival.
Visitors will enjoy magical holiday displays that transform the Harrison lakefront into an enchanting world of lights celebrating the local wildlife as well as the elusive Sasquatch.
When: Now until January 8, 2023
Time: Dusk to 11 pm
Where: Harrison Hot Springs
Admission: Free
Cabbage Roll Comedy
What: Cabbage Roll Comedy at The Polish Friendship “Zgoda” Society features a rotating cast of Vancouver’s funniest comedians. January’s showcase includes headliner Simon King, Amber Harper-Young, Alistair Ogden, Cory Lupovici, Julie Kim, and Rory Dunn. Hosted by Rachel Schaefer.
When: January 7, 2023
Time: 8 pm
Where: The Polish Friendship “Zgoda” Society – 4015 Fraser Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $15, purchase online
Hastings Park Farmers Market
What: With over 35 farms and producers, the Hastings Park Winter Farmers Market makes it easy to keep meals farm-to-table. Highlights of the weekly event are winter produce, artisanal cheeses, bread, craft alcohol, treats, and delicious food truck offerings.
When: Every Sunday until April 30, 2023
Time: 10 am to 2 pm
Where: Hastings Park – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
Instantaneous Blue
What: The world premiere of Instantaneous Blue by Aaron Craven tells the story of Edward and Sara on their journey of welcoming their first child into life while shepherding Edward’s declining parents out of it. The play is also a celebration of Mitch and Murray Productions’s ten-year anniversary.
When: January 6 to 22, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Waterfront Theatre – 1412 Cartwright St, Vancouver,
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
H Tasting Lounge’s Winterlust
What: H Tasting Lounge’s enchanting winter patio, located at The Westin Bayshore Vancouver. Winterlust offers an opportunity to chill out in the magical snow globes and soak in the winter vibes as well as enjoy festive cocktails.
Folks can look forward to enjoying heated Alpine-inspired domes decked out with cozy decor this year. Each dome is 8’-by-8′ and boasts panoramic glass panelling.
When: Now through March 2023
Time: Various times
Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver
Reservations: Online
Chris Redd
What: Emmy Award-winning actor, writer, comedian, and rapper Chris Redd comes to New Westminster to perform at Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy. Redd is a cast member on NBC’s Saturday Night Live and also stars in Peacock’s Bust Down. He also has an hour-long special in the works for HBO Max.
When: January 6 and 7, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm and 9:45 pm (Friday), 7 pm and 9:30 pm (Saturday)
Where: Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy – 530 Columbia Street, New Westminster
Tickets: Various, purchase online
Discover a new restaurant in Vancouver
What: New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.
We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new Vancouver restaurants you should look into trying this month. There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in and around our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.
When: Various days of operation
Time: Various hours of operation
Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.
New Year, New Me at The Improv Centre
What: The Improv Centre performers are celebrating new beginnings and the start of the new year by bringing to life the audience real-life regrets and resolutions in this interactive comedy show.
When: Every Friday and Saturday from January 6 to 24, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm and 9:30 pm
Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase Online
Bright Walk in White Rock
What: The City of White Rock’s Bright Walk event at Memorial Park on Marine drive is happening every night until January 8, 2023. Warm up with free hot chocolate, listen to the live entertainment, and check out the beautiful light displays.
You’ll find a ton of illuminated installations including a sparkling Instagram-worthy light tunnel, a 20-foot Christmas tree, plenty of neon snowflakes and festive decor, plus a lit picture frame for photos.
When: Now until January 8, 2023
Time: Lights are on all day on weekends, and from 3 pm to 8 am on weekdays
Where: White Rock Waterfront
Cost: Free