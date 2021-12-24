12 things to do in Vancouver this weekend: December 24 to 26

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Merry Christmas weekend, everyone! Keep the spirits bright by checking out these 12 fun things to do in and around Vancouver from December 24 to 26. VanDusen Festival of Lights, East Van Panto, and more.

What: Lights at Lafarge returns this year with modifications to adhere to current provincial health orders and public safety. This year’s winter lights display have been adjusted to create two walking loops within Town Centre Park to enjoy.

When: Now until January 31, 2022

Where: Town Centre Park – 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Cost: Free

What: The Arts Club Theatre Company presents Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol. Based on Charles Dickens A Christmas Carol, the heartwarming musical starring David M. Adams as Scrooge sees the the owner of a mining company town learning important lessons to see life and love anew.

When: Now until January 2, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage – 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

What: H Tasting Lounge’s enchanting winter patio, located at The Westin Bayshore Vancouver. Winterlust offers an opportunity to chill out in the magical snow globes and soak in the winter vibes while enjoying festive cocktails.

Folks can look forward to enjoying new heated Alpine-inspired domes decked out with cozy Nordic-inspired decor this year. Each dome is 8’-by-8′ and boasts panoramic glass panelling.

When: Now through winter 2022

Time: Various times

Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Reservations: Online

What: Sankofa: African Routes, Canadian Roots at Museum of Anthropology features works by contemporary artists from Lagos, Nigeria, and Vancouver, as well as objects in MOA’s permanent collection, to share stories, histories and projects of African and Black affirmation. A focus of the exhibition is to draw connections to historical contributions and the growing vitality of Vancouver’s Black Canadians.

When: Now until March 22, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm, closed on Monday (open until 9 pm on the last Thursday of the month)

Where: Museum of Anthropology – 6393 NW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: Whether you like it thick, frothy, savoury, or sweet, there are a handful, or should I say spoonful, of restaurants around Vancouver that will deliver your favourite flavourful soups right to your door. So grab a blanket, get comfy in front of the fireplace, and order one of these soups to take advantage of this super comforting meal!

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.

What: This fall and winter, you can experience the magic of a German-style holiday festival at the Vancouver Christmas Market until December 24. Organizers say this year’s event will be bigger than ever with more than 80 vendors where you can buy gifts and eat to your heart’s content. All your favourites are going to be there, so you can fill up on melty raclette cheese, spätzle, chimney cakes, schnitzel, and more.

When: Daily until December 24, 2021

Time: 11:30 am to 6 pm (December 24)

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: A giant piece of the three-dimensional Challenger Map detailing the topography of British Columbia is now being temporarily exhibited at the Vancouver Convention Centre. This piece of the map was moved to the publicly accessible East Building lobby of the convention centre — within Canada Place, beyond the Pan Pacific Hotel lobby — and it will remain at this location for free public viewing throughout the holiday season.

When: Now until December 26, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East – 1055 Canada Pl, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Vallea Lumina is an enchanting outdoor experience that is just a 10-minute drive from Whistler Village. Immerse yourself in a natural landscape that’s been transformed with lights, sounds, videos, and art as you wander through the woods on your journey.

The 1.5 km undulating trail can take visitors between 50 to 80 minutes to explore. You can get your tickets online in advance. For the winter season, the first showtimes of the night will happen at 6 pm. During the holiday season, shows will begin at 5 pm.

When: Now until April 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Cougar Mountain Basecamp, Whistler

Tickets: Online, $29.99

What: More than 15 acres of the grounds at VanDusen Botanical Garden will be dripping with magical lights and filled with holiday decor. Expect to find plenty of your favourite holiday treats for sale, too, as you wander the illuminated paths of the gardens. This year, there’s a new illuminated rose garden display where the garden stewards used their artistry to “reawaken” the garden. Capacity for the event will be limited, and proof of vaccination will be required.

When: Now until January 3, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online only, $17.50 for adults

What: The Polygon Gallery hosts Little Mountain Shop Holiday Pop-Up throughout the holiday season. Shop for sustainably-minded products from an all-Canadian lineup of mostly-local, women-led, BIPOC makers and creatives. Plus, every Thursday evening includes a festive Meet the Makers social that everyone is welcome to.

When: Now until December 26, 2021

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Ct, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: East Van Panto’s Alice in Wonderland invites viewers to follow the adventures of Alice. Journey to Grandview-Woodlands Wonderland and meet unique characters like transit police officers Tweedle-Dee and Tweedle-Dumb, a busking Cheshire Cat, and a cannabis connoisseur caterpillar.

When: Now until January 2, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Online as well as in-person at York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

What: Some things change, but us not wanting to make and clean up an elaborate holiday dinner is not one of those things. So, luckily, many top-notch Vancouver restaurants are offering Christmas Eve dinners as well as Christmas Day brunch and dinner services, and this is your list to pick the one you want to head to.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.