12 things to do in Vancouver this weekend: August 6 to 8, 2021

The first weekend in August is here! Make the most of it with these 12 events in and around Vancouver from August 6 to 8. Abbotsford International Airshow, The Granville Promenade, and more.

What: This year, Abbotsford International Airshow will return as SkyDrive, a drive-in airshow experience that will bring back all of the aerial excitement of the popular event. Attendees will still be able to enjoy spectacular aerobatics, intricate routines, jaw-dropping formations, and fantastic parachute work — but from the comfort of their own 400-square-foot spot on the airfield, right beside their vehicle.

Performers confirmed to appear at SkyDrive include the Canadian Forces Snowbirds (who will be celebrating their 50th season), the United States Air Force F-22 Raptor, and Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18. Twilight evening performances with fireworks will also take place during the first two days of the airshow.

When: August 9 to 11, 2021

Time: 4:30 to 7:30 pm (Friday), 9:30 am to 12 pm and 4:30 to 7:30 pm (Saturday), 9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Sunday)

Where: Abbotsford International Airport – 30440 Liberator Avenue, Abbotsford

Tickets: Must be purchased in advance online

Make a day of exploring the new murals around the city by adding a visit to the VMF Pop-Up Patio presented by Granville Island Brewing to your schedule. The licensed, outdoor venue features over 40 live shows over three weeks, plus weekend Brunch Club events that are sure to delight you while you dine.

This year’s lineup includes live music, drag, burlesque, graffiti jams and more, focusing on emerging local artists from underrepresented communities. VMF Pop-Up Patio presented by Granville Island Brewing is produced in partnership with guest curators and collectives.

Date: Now until August 22, 2021

Time: 6 pm and 8:30 pm, plus special events at various start times. Weekend Brunch Club seatings at 10:30 am and 12:30 pm.

Location: Main and 5th in Mount Pleasant

Cost: $20, purchase online

What: The Da Vinci Experience is described as a visual and sensory celebration that highlights Da Vinci’s life and work as a renowned artist, inventor, engineer, and innovator. The exhibition includes a 4,000-sq-ft immersive experience that uses 360-degree projections to show Da Vinci’s original works. Projections will also create a virtual reality experience inside Da Vinci’s studio. Additionally, there will be replicas of the unique inventions and machines he created based on original drawings.

Visits will take approximately one hour, and timed entry takes place every 30 minutes. The experience is open to visitors of all ages, is wheelchair friendly, and organizers stress that they’ll be following the Ministry of Health’s recommendations.

When: Now until August 31, 2021

Time: Various times from 10 am to 6:30 pm

Where: Tsawwassen Mills Shopping Mall (Entrance #3 by Restaurant Row)

Tickets: Online

What: New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words. We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new Vancouver restaurants you should look into trying this month. There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver

Cost: Various; see the list of new and newly reopened Vancouver restaurants online.

What: Visitors will discover over 60 farms and producers at the weekly Trout Lake Farmers Market. Market amenities include food and coffee trucks, bike racks, grocery pick-up zone and chef parking.

When: Every Saturday until October 30, 2021

Time: 9 to 9:30 am (those vulnerable to COVID-19), 9:30 to 2 pm (General Public)

Location: Lakewood Dr. & E 13th Ave., Vancouver

What: Playland welcomes guests to enjoy attractions such as AtmosFear, Pirate Ship, Adventures in Happyland and Sweet Escape Mini Golf this summer. Play your favourite games and enjoy your favourite foods while you’re there.

Playland operates with several health and safety measures in place, including enhanced cleaning procedures and sanitization, reduced visitor capacity, and cashless procedures for retail, food and beverage purchases on site. Tickets must also be purchased in advance for specific entry.

Masks are recommended for guests while waiting in lines, on rides and attractions and while walking through the park. All Playland team members will be wearing masks on site.

When: Thursdays to Sundays until August 20, Select dates in September 2021

Time: 11 am to 5 pm (Thursday to Sunday) 6 to 11 pm (Friday and Saturday)

Where: Playland — 2901 E Hastings St, Vancouver

Cost: $29.50 to $39.50, Children 3 and under free. Book online.

What: Monsoon Festival of Performing Arts presented by South Asian Arts Society goes digital all August long, with online music and dance performances, panel discussions, a visual art marketplace, dance classes, and development workshops. People are also encouraged to visit murals being created in Vancouver’s Punjabi Market.

When: Now until August 31, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual. Murals are being created in Punjabi Market.

Cost: Free or by donation. Register online.

What: The Granville Promenade, presented by the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association, will see a two-block stretch of Granville Street occupied with live music, street performances, and food every weekend. Visitors can expect two stages hosting live music, two dedicated areas for buskers and street performers, pop-up art installations, and deals and offers from local businesses on the two-block strip.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday until September 5, 2021

Time: 12 and 7 pm (street closures in place from 9 am to 9 pm)

Where: Granville Street between Helmcken Street and Smithe Street

Cost: Free

What: UNINTERRUPTED VR is an outdoor shared virtual reality experience that explores the intersection of a wild salmon migration with city life while encouraging reflection on the impact of our urban footprint. Each UNINTERRUPTED VR event will have a small audience of 20 don a headset while seated on a swivel chair. The 360-degree experience takes place for everyone at the same time.

When: Now until August 13 (Burnaby); August 17 to 29 (Vancouver)

Time: 7:30 to 9 pm

Where: Burnaby Art Gallery (August 3 to 13), TBD (August 17 to 29)

Cost: Free, register online.

What: Harmony Arts Festival returns to West Vancouver to celebrate the visual, culinary, and performing arts. The event features 32 beachside concerts, 46 art market vendors, food trucks and more. Harmony Arts Festival will be run in accordance with COVID-19 protocols as set by the Provincial Health Officer.

When: Now until August 8, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Argyle Avenue between 14th and 16th Streets, West Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: South Granville Business Improvement Association is partnering with craft collectives to present a craft pop-up series and summer street fair experience. The market is free to attend and open to the public, and visitors can browse curated collections of handcrafted pottery, illustrations, clothing, jewelry and more. August 7 features Got Craft?, supporting hundreds of makers and small businesses and has produced and partnered with various events over the past 12 years.

When: August 7, 2021

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Granville Street at West 10th and West 11th Ave

Cost: Free

What: Fairmont Hotel Vancouver has partnered with Koncept Event Design to create a unique floral edition of its Hashtag Holidays installation. The activation includes 14 unique photo booths that visitors can dive into and have photos taken at. The greenery was provided by Vancouver-based retailer Flowerz, who will have fresh flowers available for purchase at a pop-up flower shop inside the hotel. And in between taking photos, a variety of beverages will also be available through a pop-up bar.

When: Open daily until the end of September 2021

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: Fairmont Hotel Vancouver – 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Entry to the activation will cost $40 for those above 13, $25 between two and 12 years old, and $120 for a family package (two adults and two children). Visitors can purchase tickets online, available in one-hour time slots.