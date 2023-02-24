A foot of snow by Sunday: Snowfall warning issued for Metro Vancouver

It’s official, Environment and Climate Change Canada has put BC’s South Coast under a snowfall warning, the most serious of its alerts, because of an impending snowstorm.

Up to 35 cm could fall on Saturday night in Metro Vancouver, which is more than a foot of snow in just a few hours, depending on where you live. Some areas might see 15 cm respectively.

Places like Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Whistler, and Sea to Sky highway (between Squamish and Whistler) could see the most flakes flying before Sunday.

The warning also includes West Vancouver and North Vancouver, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey, and Langley.

“A significant weather system will push across the South Coast this weekend, bringing widespread snow to the region. Periods of light snow will start on Saturday afternoon and intensify to heavy snow in the evening. Heavy snow is expected to ease early Sunday morning for most regions,” the warning reads in part.

While the forecast has called for snow on Saturday all week, it wasn’t until Friday afternoon that the official warning came down.

Despite that, many agencies have been working hard to prepare.

“Provincial bridges and highways may be closed on short notice to prioritize driver and passenger safety,” the Ministry of Transportation said in a news release.

Snow and ice technicians will be stationed at the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges and will be activating cable collars as necessary to clear snow accumulation. Drivers should also expect lane closures on the bridges for snow and ice removal.

The Pattullo Bridge might be busier on Saturday night for folks returning from the Vancouver Canucks game if the other major bridges are closed due to the risk of ice bombs.

Vancouver International Airport is urging people to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

“We are monitoring weather closely and working with airlines and our many partners to ensure passengers and planes get on their way as quickly and safely as possible,” the airport’s website reads in part.

“Our equipment and crews are ready. Our de-icing facility is fully operational. Airlines have been asked to ensure full towing capacity during the snow event so that empty aircraft are not stuck at gates preventing other planes from being able to de-plane passengers.”